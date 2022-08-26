London petrol stations damaged by anti-oil protesters

Police said a number of petrol stations in London were targeted on Friday morning

Police have made a number of arrests after protesters damaged petrol stations in London.

The Met said several petrol stations were targeted on Friday morning "causing disruption and damaging pumps".

Climate group Just Stop Oil said 51 of its members were disrupting seven petrol stations across the capital.

They made fuel pumps unusable by breaking display glass and covered them in spray paint.

The Met tweeted officers are at the scene at each targeted petrol station and specialist teams are removing those who are glued to petrol pumps.

The force earlier said it arrested four men and a woman on suspicion of criminal damage at a petrol station in Hammersmith, west London.



Just Stop Oil has repeatedly protested against new oil projects. On Wednesday the group targeted three service stations on the M25 motorway.

Tez Burns, 34, a bicycle mechanic, from Swansea, taking part in the protest on Friday, said: "I can't live with myself, knowing what I know, without doing all I can to stop new oil and gas.

"We are suffering the worst cost-of-living crisis in 40 years and facing climate breakdown because of our dependence on oil.

"Yet the government is allowing energy companies to drive us into poverty with skyrocketing energy bills, and is failing to protect us from the consequences of climate collapse.

"Enough is enough."



