London’s Place at Heart of Metals Trade Is Still at Risk

Sommer Saadi
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The immediate anger toward how the London Metal Exchange handled the nickel squeeze is not fading. It continues to threaten the LME's status as the home of global benchmark prices for the world’s key industrial metals. Back in March, the LME allowed prices to soar 250% in less than two days, then retroactively cancelled $3.9 billion in trades. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin called it “one of the worst days in my professional career in terms of watching the behavior of an exchange.” Months later, the LME is dealing with a raft of investigations and lawsuits, and the nickel market is still reeling.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Bloomberg reporter Jack Farchy joins this week’s In the City podcast for a conversation with David Merritt and Francine Lacqua around the criticism facing the LME. The exchange’s regulators launched reviews of its governance and oversight. The Dallas Federal Reserve and International Monetary Fund joined in a chorus of public criticism, and many hedge funds are still publicizing their fury at the LME’s decision to cancel trades. But as Farchy explains, the LME’s outsized role in how industrial metals are bought and sold means that angry traders and investors have few alternatives.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Daily Gold News: Wednesday, July 13 – Gold Price Fluctuates Ahead of U.S. Inflation Data

    Gold is 0.3% lower this morning, as it is still trading along the $1,730 level. What about the other precious metals?

  • U.S. venture capital dealmaking slows on economic uncertainty

    The value of deals struck in the first half of 2022 dropped to $144.2 billion, due to an ongoing stock market rout driven by fears of a looming recession, raging inflation and aggressive rate hikes, from $158.2 billion over the same period last year. The pace of VC activity is also expected to slow in the second half of 2022 as the threshold for closing deals rises and pricing uncertainty extends to the early stages of the investment cycle. "Exits remain extremely low while late-stage companies act with caution as a result of bearish public market activity," said John Gabbert, founder and chief executive of PitchBook.

  • Saudi Arabia Proves Too Big to Snub for a Desperate Biden

    (Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden promised to “reorient” the US’s relationship with Saudi Arabia, but the man he shunned over the kingdom’s human rights record may yet get to decide in which direction. Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After

  • Back-to-school spending to set record on pricier supplies - report

    Retailers are set for the strongest back-to-school shopping season on record as inflation drives up prices of clothes and supplies and more students return to physical classrooms after two years of pandemic disruption, a Deloitte forecast showed. Spending is expected to jump 5.8% to $34.4 billion this year, Deloitte said on Thursday, citing an online survey of 1,200 parents of school-aged children.

  • Oil selloff puts crude near ‘inflection point’ as investors weigh inflation outlook

    Crude is near a “clear inflection point” as a selloff pulls the U.S. benchmark back below $100 a barrel, a technical analyst says.

  • How I Became a Bitcoin Developer Fresh Out of High School

    Daniela Brozzoni discusses her journey from high school to the front lines of Bitcoin wallet development, thanks to a grant from Spiral.

  • Inverse Tesla Bet Is Among First Single-Stock ETFs to Hit US

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s first leveraged single-stock ETFs will debut Thursday, launching into a miserable year for US equities and accompanied by a barrage of regulator warnings over their potential risks.Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Poin

  • Lowest Jobless Rate Since 1974 Sends RBA Rate Bets Soaring

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s hiring boom gathered pace in June, sending the unemployment rate to the lowest in almost 50 years and bolstering the case for a supersized interest rate hike next month. Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike Af

  • U.S., Japan agree to address Ukraine war-driven FX volatility, economic challenges

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki agreed on Tuesday to further strengthen bilateral ties and work together to address rising food and energy prices exacerbated by Russia's war in Ukraine. They said the war had increased exchange rate volatility, which could have adverse implications for economic and financial stability, and pledged to continue to consult closely on foreign exchange markets and "cooperate as appropriate" on currency issues, in line with their commitments as part of the Group of Seven (G7) and Group of 20 economies. Their joint statement also touched on issues ranging from climate change to global tax reforms and a price cap on Russian oil that the United States has proposed to prevent Moscow from benefiting from using higher oil prices to fund its war in Ukraine.

  • Booz Allen Hamilton launches $100M corporate venture arm focused on early-stage startups

    Booz Allen Hamilton, the Virginia-based, defense-focused IT consulting firm, today announced the launch of a corporate venture capital arm, Booz Allen Ventures, that will initially put $100 million toward "strategic" defensive and offensive technologies. The move signals Booz Allen's desire to shape startups in areas it considers aligned with its core business, mainly AI and machine learning, defense, and cybersecurity. Brian MacCarthy, Booz Allen's VP of ventures, said that the new fund will invest primarily in early-stage (seed, Series A, and Series B) companies and build on Booz Allen's existing Tech Scouting program, which connects with entrepreneurs to vet emerging security technologies.

  • Stocks Decline as Inflation Accelerates

    Stock benchmarks declined and the 10-year Treasury note’s yield fell after inflation reached a new four-decade high, reaffirming expectations that the Fed will keep tightening policy.

  • U.S., Japan will cooperate appropriately on currency issues, Japan finance minister says

    TOKYO–Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said he agreed at a meeting Tuesday with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that the U.S. and Japan should cooperate appropriately in dealing with rapid currency movements. Mr. Suzuki spoke to reporters after meeting Ms. Yellen. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has exacerbated volatility in the forex market and has potential bad effects on the global economy and financial markets, Mr. Suzuki said.

  • Brawny Dollar Weighs On Oil Prices

    Both WTI and Brent have slipped below the key $100 mark on a flurry of bearish news from China and growing fears of a looming recession

  • Asian shares bruised as U.S. inflation data boosts recession fear

    Asian shares struggled on Thursday and the safe haven dollar was strong as white hot U.S. inflation data drove fear the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates even more aggressively to slow price increases, potentially sending the economy into recession. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.1%, hovering just above the two-year low hit on Tuesday, while U.S. Nasdaq futures shed 0.3%. Japan's Nikkei bucked the trend by rising 0.6%, helped by the yen's weakness against the dollar boosting exporters.

  • Singapore Barely Avoids Slump as Inflation Crimps Activity

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherSingapore’s economy flatlined in the second quarter, as soaring

  • Asian markets rise despite rate-hike fears over U.S. inflation

    Asian stock markets rose Thursday despite a record-setting U.S. inflation report that pointed to more possible interest rate hikes that investors worry will chill economic growth.

  • Hyundai Unveils New Model of Cult EV That’s Taking On Tesla

    (Bloomberg) -- Hyundai Motor Co. unveiled a sedan version of its cult electric vehicle Thursday, with an interior that can beam different colors depending on the speed of the car, as the automaker continues its ambitious EV push with an eye on challenging rivals such as Tesla Inc. and General Motors Co. Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right

  • Keep on Buying Rivian Stock, Says Analyst After Q2 Delivery Beat

    Things are finally falling into place for Rivian (RIVN). The Amazon-backed EV start-up came flying out the gates last November, announcing itself as one of Wall Street’s hottest IPOs in recent times. However, what has followed since has been nothing less than “brutal production woes,” says Wedbush’s Daniel Ives. And these have significantly soured the narrative around the highly promising EV player (and sent its share price crashing). That said, there are now concrete signs Rivian might be turni

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Berkshire Hathaway's numerous holdings, there are two screaming buys and one high-growth stock that still has a lot to prove.

  • Bitcoin drops sharply on more grim inflation news

    The outlook for Bitcoin "remains negative,” Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst at StoneX’s retail division City Index, tells Fortune.