London police arrest five men in connection to shooting of Black Lives Matter activist

London Metropolitan Police arrested five men in connection with the shooting of British Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson, according to a police statement.

The state of play: A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicions of having a weapon, as well as for possession of class A drugs with intent to distribute. Three men were arrested on suspicions of "affray" — fighting in a public space — and for possessing class B drugs with intent to supply.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

A fifth man was arrested following a vehicular car chase on suspicion of affray and for failing to stop for police.

What they're saying: "While the investigation remains in its early stages, these arrests show that progress is being made," Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard said.

"However, I would continue to appeal to those who may hold information about the events that led to Sasha receiving her horrific injuries, or about those responsible, to do the right thing and come forward and speak to police," he added.

Catch up quick: Johnson, a mother of three, was shot in the head on Sunday and is in critical condition. Police said there is no evidence that the shooting was related to her activism, BBC reports.

A friend of Johnson's told the BBC that she believes the event was a result of a disagreement between "rival gangs."

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free