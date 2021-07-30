New London police make arrest in July 24 shooting

Jul. 30—NEW LONDON — Police announced Thursday they have arrested a city woman in connection with a shooting that occurred Saturday morning in the area of Mitchell Court and Montauk Avenue.

Police charged Daezhane Washington, 22, of 6 Mitchell Court, Apt. 6, with first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm and criminal attempt at tampering with evidence.

Police said detectives and patrol officers had developed suspect information and seized a firearm in connection with the incident, and they served an arrest warrant on these charges Monday. According to court records, Washington is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 16.

She also was charged with first-degree trespassing and interfering with police Saturday, the day of the shooting.

Police said the gunshot victim was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for treatment and then to Yale New Haven Hospital. Capt. Matthew Galante said the last report he got was that the woman was in stable condition.

Police said at the time of the shooting they didn't believe it was a random act, and Galante said Thursday this is still correct. He declined to provide further details.

Editor's Note: This article corrects the gender of the suspect.