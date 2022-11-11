New London Police arrest man with 402 bags of fentanyl

Nov. 10—NEW LONDON — Police say they arrested a Windsor man Wednesday after they stopped his car on Water Street and found him to have 402 bags of fentanyl that weighed a total of 90 grams.

Richard Ortiz was charged with two counts each of possession of narcotics with intent to sell and possession of narcotics. He was held on a $25,000 bond and arraigned in New London Superior Court on Thursday.

Police said that city vice and narcotics officers with the assistance of the Statewide Violent Crimes Task Force stopped a vehicle in the area of 27 Water St. at 2:29 p.m. as part of an ongoing investigation. They said they also found Ortiz to be in possession of 31 grams of crack cocaine and $2,032 in cash.