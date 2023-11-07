New London police arrest man they say damaged 21 cars

Nov. 6—NEW LONDON — Police arrested a city man Friday night who they say damaged 21 vehicles in the municipal parking lots in downtown New London, located between Eugene O'Neill Drive and Bank Street.

Nicholas Worthy, 41, of 7 Huntington St., was charged with 21 counts of third-degree criminal mischief, after police said they responded to a report at approximately 9:19 p.m. of a man damaging car tires.

Police said they searched the area and found Worthy, who matched the description given by the witness, and took him into custody. Worthy is scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on Nov. 14.