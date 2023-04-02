New London police arrest man after seizing crack and cash

Apr. 1—NEW LONDON — Police arrested a Sander Street man Friday morning on several drug charges after they searched his home and found 4.7 grams of crack cocaine and $899 in cash.

Adonis Smith Jr. 22, of 55 Sander St., was charged with operating a drug factory, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics within 1,500 feet of a school, interfering with a search warrant, risk of injury to a minor and third-degree criminal trespass. He was released on a $200,000 bond.

Police said that 8:30 a.m. that they and state police along with K-9 teams from both agencies executed a search warrant at Smith's home. They also seized drug paraphernalia and a Chevrolet Malibu. Police are continuing to investigate.

Smith has previous convictions for carrying a pistol without a permit, sale of narcotics and violation of probation, according to judicial department records.