London police arrested one of their own officers over the weeklong disappearance of a 33-year-old woman

An image of Sarah Everard, 33, shared by London's Metropolitan Police. Met Police

Sarah Everard, 33, was last seen in Clapham, south London, at 9:30 p.m. on March 3.

On Tuesday, London police arrested a serving officer and a woman in Kent over the disappearance.

The force said the officer was not on duty at the time of Everard's disappearance.

The London Metropolitan Police arrested one of its own officers Tuesday following the weeklong disappearance of a 33-year-old woman, the force said in a statement.

Sarah Everard, 33, has been missing since leaving a friend's apartment in Clapham, south London, on March 3.

"The arrest this evening is a serious and significant development," Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said in the statement.

"We will continue to work with all speed on this investigation but the fact that the arrested man is a serving Metropolitan Police officer is both shocking and deeply disturbing."

Everard, who works as a marketing executive, was last seen on security footage walking from a friend's house in Claphan to her home in Brixton at around 9:30 p.m., the Met said in a statement last Friday.

Everard's family said the disappearance was "totally out of character," Kent Live reported.

An image from a security tape showing Everard in London on March 3, 2021. Met Police

Ephgrave, the assistant commissioner, told reporters on Wednesday the officer was arrested in Kent, as was a woman.

He added that the officer was not on duty at the time of Everard's disappearance.

The force did not name the arrested officer, but The Sun newspaper has identified him as Wayne Couzens.

A Met spokesman declined to comment on the report, telling Insider on Wednesday it does not confirm the identities of arrested people.

On Tuesday, Met officers cordoned off and searched an apartment block in Tulse Hill, near Brixton.

On Wednesday, officers searched a woodland near Deal, a town in Kent, Kent Live reported.

