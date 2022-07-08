New London police deal with shooting spree on eve of Sailfest

Jul. 8—NEW LONDON — A spate of gun violence continued in the city on Wednesday, with two more shooting incidents reported just one day after a 25-year-old was fatally shot. No injuries were reported.

There have been at least four reported shootings since Tuesday. The spike in violence comes on the eve of the first day of Sailfest, a three-day event that starts on Friday and draws thousands of people to the city.

Wednesday's shootings came less than an hour apart and just blocks away from each other. The first shooting was at 10:28 p.m. in the area of Garfield and Jefferson avenues, police said in a statement. A 911 caller reported a man being shot at by someone inside a vehicle.

Police said they found bullet holes in three vehicles, one business and one residence. Police said they collected numerous shell casings at the scene. No injuries were reported.

Garfield Avenue resident Ray Moreno said he was in bed by the time the shooting occurred and missed the police activity but said his neighborhood, in the area of Garfield Mill and the former American Legion, has in the past been known for illegal drug activity. Moreno recalls police swarming the area about a year ago in response to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Ronde Ford, which occurred in the area of Grand and Elm streets on Feb. 17, 2021.

On Wednesday, police were still at the scene of the shooting near Garfield and Jefferson when, at 11:12 p.m., gun shots were reported again, this time in the area of Colman Street and Ashcraft Road. Officers arrived to find multiple shell casings and ammunition but no one with injuries. The shooting is a few blocks away from where 25-year-old shooting victim Abdiel Rodriguez was found shot late Tuesday. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Rodriguez's death a homicide and the cause of death a gunshot wound to the torso.

Police on Tuesday, the night of the fatal shooting, also had responded to the area of Cliff and Wightman streets for reports of shots fired and found multiple shell casings and bullet holes in a vehicle there.

New London police Chief Brian Wright said it is too early in the investigations to speculate on whether the shootings are connected and whether they might be gang related. He called the recent incidents "concerning" and said the priority of officers is to prevent any other loss of life.

"One life is too many. We're trying to combat these activities on many different fronts and in many different ways," Wright said. "It's just unacceptable."

Those measures include work by patrol officers, plain-clothes investigators and outside agencies when needed, Wright said, such as help from the state police major crime squad in the investigation into Tuesday's fatal shooting. He called on the public's help in identifying the people involved and said investigators are following several leads.

The department also has implemented a quality-of-life initiative to tackle violent crimes in the city. The department's Vice and Intelligence investigators, as part of that initiative, arrested a man on Wednesday who was in possession of an illegal 9mm semi-automatic handgun with an altered serial number.

Joshua Bergeson, president of the local police union and a lieutenant at the New London Police Department, issued a statement on behalf of the union back in May calling on the city to cancel Sailfest or alter the plans for the event this year due to concerns about lack of manpower. The department had fallen below 60 officers at that time despite a city ordinance that mandates at least 80. The department has since hired several officers.

Bergeson reiterated union concerns on Thursday and said the recent shooting spree in the city "doesn't make things any better." He said officers are already on alert in light of mass shooting events nationally, including the killing of seven people in a Chicago-area Fourth of July celebration.

"The staffing levels are not where they should be for an event of this size," Bergeson said.

While the department has dealt with periodic crime sprees of this sort, he said, "things getting heated up like this" has meant officers being called in to work for the past two nights. The same officers will be called in for Sailfest duties.

"We started burning the candle two days early," Bergeson said.

Wright said he maintains confidence in the department's ability to handle the event and counts on help from multiple outside state and federal agencies for mutual aid.

"We will adapt and adjust and do our best to provide the safest and most uneventful event possible," Wright said.

New London police are aided in the event by police from neighboring departments, the FBI, Homeland Security and Coast Guard. Mayor Michael Passero said planning for Sailfest, which includes coordination with state and federal authorities, has been going on for months.

"We've got more coverage for this event than the city has had in the 43 years of experience we've had running Sailfest," Passero said.

As for police manpower, he said the city is hiring officers "as soon as we can get qualified people."

"I have developed a great deal of respect for Chief Wright's leadership and for the ability of our detective division. They are able to solve crimes like this quickly," Passero said.

He said gun violence in the city is typically very low. "I'm confident we will get to the bottom of it and continue to preserve our reputation and not sharing in the epidemic of gun violence happening in cities across the state and nation," Passero said.

Moreno, the Garfield Avenue resident, said he awaits development of the abandoned Garfield Mill into an apartment complex and thinks the best use of the adjacent former American Legion is as a police substation.

