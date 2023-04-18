New London Police identify two people injured in incident that led to teen's death

Apr. 17—NEW LONDON — Two people were treated for stab wounds on Saturday in an incident that led to the death of a 17-year-old New London High School student.

The circumstances and cause of the death of D'Nazia Uzzle of Groton remain under investigation and police as of Monday afternoon had not charged anyone in connection with her death.

Police did release the names of the two stabbing victims ― 40-year-old Erica Cherry and 19-year-old Nshon Cherry, both of New London. The circumstances of how they were stabbed remains a part of the investigation, said police Capt. Matthew Galante.

Galante said he could not release any other details for fear of jeopardizing the investigation. He said police are awaiting autopsy results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which will steer the direction of the investigation.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the medical examiner's office said the cause and manner of Uzzle's death are pending further investigation. The medical examiner would likely rule on whether Uzzle's death was a homicide or accidental.

At 3:09 a.m. on Saturday, police and emergency medical responders were called for a report of an unresponsive female at a residence in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Buchanan Road, the Pride Point neighborhood. Uzzle was taken to the hospital but pronounced dead not long after.

Both Nshon Cherry and Erica Cherry were taken for treatment of what police described as non-life threatening stab wounds.

There is a growing memorial of balloons, flowers and candles for Uzzle at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Buchanan Road where several people stopped on Monday to light candles. Some of the younger visitors bowed their heads and said they were too emotional to speak about what they knew.

Jefferson Avenue resident Kiona Green stood in front the memorial in tears on Monday, singing a prayer and hugging her 3-year-old daughter Ari. Green said she did not know the victim, but being a mother of three could imagine the hurt the family is feeling.

"This is horrendous. My heart just aches for her and her family," Green said. "I would want somebody to pray for me," Green said.

