New London police investigate shots fired at car from dirt bike

Nov. 23—NEW LONDON — Police said they are seeking a man wanted for shooting at a vehicle from a dirt bike on Tuesday.

At 9:01 p.m. Tuesday, New London police said they responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Cape Ann Court. No injuries were reported but police said they spoke to a victim who reported being shot at while driving a vehicle in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Colman Street and again in the area of Cape Ann Court and Ashcraft Road.

The shooting suspect is described as a male wearing a yellow jacket and operating a dirt bike, police said.

Police, in a statement, said the shooting does not appear to be a random act but the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New London police at 860-447-1481 or anonymous information can be submitted by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).