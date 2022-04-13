New London Police investigate stabbing in area of Michael Road

Apr. 13—NEW LONDON — A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon with "serious, potentially life-threatening injuries" after he was reportedly stabbed in the area of Michael Road and Chester Street, according to police.

After people called 911 around 3:22 p.m. to report a stabbing, police arrived in the area and found the victim had been taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, police said in a news release.

"Members of the New London Police Department Investigative Service and Patrol Divisions are actively investigating this incident," police said in the release. "The incident does not appear to be a random act."

Police had blocked off, with yellow tape and police vehicles, a section of Michael Road in the Eagle Pointe Apartment Homes, and a police vehicle also was stationed at the Michael Road entrance to the apartment complex. Police said they were using a 3D scanner to scan the scene, as well as a drone for 3D mapping, to help them collect evidence.

Police said they encourage anyone who has information to contact the New London Police Department's Detective Bureau at 860-447-1481, or anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).

k.drelich@theday.com