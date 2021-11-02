New London police investigate two armed robberies

Nov. 1—NEW LONDON — Police are investigating two armed robberies at city businesses over the past week.

The first occurred at 5:41 a.m. on Wednesday at the DB Mart at 268 Bank St. Police responded to a report that a man had robbed the convenience store clerk at knifepoint. The suspect is described as a white man wearing dark clothing. No injuries were reported.

The latest robbery took place at 10:58 a.m. Sunday at the Hodges Square Wine and Spirits at 399 Williams St. The suspect is described as a white man with a slender build wearing all dark clothing. Police said he used a knife to steal an undetermined amount of money and items from the store.

Police have not said if they think there is a connection between the two robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police detectives at (860) 447-1481. Anonymous information may be submitted to police via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to TIP411 (847411).