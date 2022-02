Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Senator Elizabeth Warren, backed by some dozen other U.S. lawmakers, told the Justice Department that a plan to merge chicken producer Sanderson Farms with smaller rival Wayne Farms "raises significant antitrust concerns." Commodities trader Cargill Inc and Continental Grain Co announced in August that they would buy Sanderson Farms, the third largest chicken producer, and combine it with Continental's Wayne in a deal worth some $4.53 billion. Chicken prices have risen sharply in the previous year, and the Justice Department has been pursuing price-fixing in the sector but the market shares for the combined company isn't as large as is usually seen in merger challenges.