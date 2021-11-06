New London police lieutenant demoted after probe of sexism complaint

Nov. 6—NEW LONDON — The city temporarily has demoted the New London police officer who was the focus of a complaint of institutional sexism at the department by a female police detective.

Lt. Jeffrey Kalolo was demoted from the rank of lieutenant to sergeant for a minimum of one year for violating the department's harassment and discrimination polices, among other violations.

It was a decision quickly condemned as excessive by police union officials, who have filed a grievance.

The discipline stems from a 2019 complaint filed by New London police detective Melissa Schafranski-Broadbent, who alleged harassment by a superior officer, inappropriate treatment, a hostile work environment, intimidation and interference with her work performance. Subsequent to her complaint to her superiors, Schafranski-Broadbent filed a complaint with the Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities. More recently, she filed a lawsuit against the city, Kalolo and Sgt. Charles Flynn, alleging she has been sexually harassed and endured unequal treatment because of her gender.

Chief Administrative Officer Steven Fields had reviewed the case and disciplined Kalolo on behalf of Mayor Michael Passero. Discipline normally would be handled by the chief but police Chief Brian Wright had completed the internal investigation while he was still a captain.

As part of his discipline, Kalolo was ordered to complete 160 hours of training in the following areas: supervisory training, workplace harassment training, leadership training, management training and employee development training. He also must perform a satisfactory job as sergeant and avoid any discipline over the next year to qualify for reinstatement as lieutenant.

Fields, in an Oct. 28 letter to Kalolo, said he considered the facts, reviewed information that included the internal investigation performed by Wright and found "compelling evidence to conclude you have violated The City of New London's Harassment and Discrimination Policy, as well as The New London Police Department General Order(s) in the areas of harassment, disparate treatment, intimidating and offensive work environment, hostile work environment, and interfering with work performance."

"I find it particularly problematic that your conduct represents an overall inability to be an effective leader and shift commander," Fields wrote.

The Day has a pending Freedom of Information Act request for a copy of the internal investigation report. Schafranski-Broadbent, in her CHRO complaint, makes numerous allegations against Kalolo, including that she has been targeted for unfair discipline, demeaned and that Kalolo had unfairly criticized her work performance.

She claims she was reprimanded after being falsely accused of eating lunch with other officers while clocked in. She alleges Kalolo told her in November 2017 she was getting a "bad reputation" while taking medication for postpartum depression. In 2019 she said Kalolo pulled her into a meeting about a rumor she was having an extramarital affair with another officer. She was on the top of the list for promotion to detective in 2020 and said Kalolo and others attempted to intimidate her into withdrawing and delayed the promotion in an attempt to run out the two-year promotional list.

In his letter, Fields said Kalolo had failed to document the alleged concerns about Schafranski-Broadbent's performance and during a hearing, Kalolo's answer that he would not have done things differently "reflected a troubling lack of insight into how you failed to adhere to department standards..."

Schafranski-Broadbent's attorney, Jacques Parenteau, was not immediately available for comment but has criticized the city for delaying action on the complaint. Parenteau also has raised questions about whether Kalolo's impending disciplinary hearing was related to Wright's placement on administrative leave. Wright is on leave while an outside investigation into a complaint is pending. The city has not revealed the source or nature of the complaint.

Kalolo could not be reached for comment. New London police union President Joseph Buzzelli said the union supports both members involved in the complaint.

"That being said, the Union raised concerns over how the investigation was handled by the administration and also with the discipline that was handed down," Buzzelli said on Friday. "It is our position that the discipline meted out by CAO Fields to Lt. Kalolo is both grossly excessive and without just cause."

The union has filed a grievance and Buzzelli said it will pursue a remedy with the state labor board.

Former police union President Todd Lynch, who is retired but present with Kalolo during an Oct. 20 hearing with city officials, called the discipline politically motivated and "the worst thing this current administration has done in the history of the police department."

"This discipline is awful compared to what others have gotten," Lynch said. "This is simply politics taking part in the police department ... and there is no justification for what they did to this guy."

Lynch said Kalolo, who has served for more than 30 years at the department, appears to have been made an example of by the city administration. Worse offenses by officers, he said, have led to suspensions.

Lynch said the administration should "sharpen its pencils" and be prepared to reinstate Kalolo once the appeals process plays out.

State Rep. Anthony Nolan, D-New London, who is a New London police officer, had advocated for movement by the city on Schafranski-Broadbent's complaint and said he continues to be harassed by some officers as a result of his advocacy and his support for a state law on police accountability.

"I know the environment of the police department and know (Schafranski-Broadbent) has dealt with some real ignorance," Nolan said. "I'm glad the mayor and Steve Fields followed up on the investigation. I'm a little disappointed (Kalolo's) been able to keep a supervisory position, because it was as a supervisor he was able to do what he did. There's got to be accountability."

Nolan said there is a sentiment among some at the department that "you're considered a traitor for speaking up. I think it's only the right thing to do."

g.smith@theday.com