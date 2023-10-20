London police offer new reward in cold case of body discovered in wine bar freezer after 9 years

Police in London sought help from the public on Friday to identify the person responsible for a man’s death whose body was found inside a freezer at an empty pub after he had been missing for nearly a decade.

Roy Bigg’s body was discovered on Oct. 15, 2021, in the basement of a building that was once Simpson’s Wine Bar, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Service.

Builders working on the property found Bigg’s body, police said.

A reward for up to 20,000 pounds, or more than $24,000, for information leading to the arrest, and prosecution of anyone responsible for Bigg’s slaying is being offered, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen, of the Met's Specialist Crime Command, said in the statement investigators need the public’s help to solve the killing.

“It’s now been more than two years since Roy was found. Although our investigation, and previous media appeals have provided us with information about Roy’s life, we still need your help to identify who is responsible,” Allen said.

Bigg went missing in February 2012, Allen said. He was about 70 when he died.

Allen added: “Where was he between 2012 and 2021? To date there have been no confirmed sightings of him in this nine year period. Can you help?”

Bigg was identified through dental records, police said. An autopsy was unable to conclusively determine how he was killed, police said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com