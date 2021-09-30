London police officer who raped and killed woman during lockdown sentenced to life

A London police officer was sentenced to life imprisonment Thursday for abusing his power to rape and kill a woman in March under the guise of lockdown enforcement.

Justice Adrian Fulford sentenced Wayne Couzens, 48, to life in prison with no chance of parole. Fulford said Couzens betrayed his role as a police officer and that the circumstances of the case were “devastating, tragic, and wholly brutal,” according to the Associated Press.

Prosecutor Tom Little said Wednesday that Couzens fraudulently arrested Sarah Everard, 33, for violating lockdown restrictions as she walked home from visiting a friend in south London on March 3. Little said Couzens then handcuffed Everard and drove her far outside the city before raping and killing her.

Couzens was charged for Everard's kidnapping and death on March 13, to which he pleaded guilty on June 8. The Metropolitan Police Service condemned Couzens's crimes in a statement released on Wednesday, Metro reported.

"We are sickened, angered and devastated by this man’s crimes which betray everything we stand for," the statement read. "Our thoughts are with Sarah’s family and her many friends. It is not possible for us to imagine what they are going through."

