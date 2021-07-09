London police officer Wayne Couzens pleads guilty to murdering Sarah Everard

An image from a security tape showing Sarah Everard on the last day she was seen. Met Police

Everard went missing on March 3, and her remains were found a week later.

Couzens, an officer with the Metropolitan Police, admitted murdering Everard on Friday.

He pleaded guilty to her rape and kidnap last month.

Wayne Couzens, an officer with the London Metropolitan Police, pleaded guilty on Friday to the murder of Sarah Everard.

Couzens appeared at London's Old Bailey court on Friday via video link from Belmarsh prison, per reports by The Times of London, The Guardian, and the BBC.

Couzens, 48, pleaded guilty to kidnapping and raping Everard last month. He faces a mandatory life sentence, the Guardian said.

Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, disappeared on March 3 after spending the evening at a friend's house in Clapham, south London. She was last seen on surveillance footage walking home.

Everard's death dominated news headlines in the UK, and reopened a nationwide conversation about women's safety.

Her remains were found in a wooded area in Kent, which is located about an hour away from London, about a week later. A postmortem said that she died from compression on her neck.

Couzens, a serving police officer at the time, was arrested shortly after Everard's remains were found.

He worked as a diplomatic protection officer for the Met, meaning he was responsible for protecting government ministers, The Times reported.

The Met did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Prosecutors said Couzens had not previously met Everard before her disappearance, ITV News' Rebecca Barry reported.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

