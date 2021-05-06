New London police, school district investigating incident involving substitute teacher

May 6—NEW LONDON — Police and school administrators are investigating an incident involving a substitute teacher at Bennie Dover Jackson Multi-Magnet Middle School in New London.

A substitute teacher assigned to the middle school has been placed on administrative leave with pay while "an investigation is conducted into an incident brought to the district's attention" on Tuesday, according to Robert A. Stacy, executive director for talent and human resources for New London Public Schools.

Stacy said the matter is under investigation by the New London Police Department in conjunction with the Department of Children and Families. The school district declined to provide any details on the incident in question.

The police said they have an active investigation associated with a reported incident at the middle school on Tuesday.

The police department declined to comment further on the details of the investigation, given that it "is in its infancy stage," according to police Capt. Matt Galante.