London politics latest LIVE: Labour's Wellingborough and Kingswood by-election wins are sign 'people want change', says Starmer

Labour’s double by-election victories over the Tories in Wellingborough and Kingswood were on Friday hailed by Sir Keir Starmer as a sign “people want change”.

His party overturned majorities of 11,220 and 18,540 with Labour securing its second largest swing from the Conservatives ever in Wellingborough.

Gen Kitchen secured the Northamptonshire seat with 45.8% of the vote, while Damien Egan won Kingswood with 44.9% of the vote.

Reacting to the victories, Sir Keir said: “These are fantastic results in Kingswood and Wellingborough that show people want change and are ready to put their faith in a changed Labour Party to deliver it.

Conservative deputy chair James Daly insisted that, despite the “disappointing” results, there was “no love” for Sir Keir and denied there was any evidence that voters had switched directly from the Tories to Labour.

The twin blows compound Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s woes, coming the day after it was officially announced that the UK had entered a recession at the end of 2023.

They mean the Conservatives have suffered more by-election defeats than in any single Parliament since the Second World War.

Follow latest updates below...

Key points

Recap

Recap

07:31 , Jordan King

If you’re just joining us, here are the most important things to know:

Labour overturned two Tory majorities with a double by-election win (more than 18,000 in Wellingborough and more than 11,000 in Kingswood)

Gen Kitchen is the new MP for Wellingborough

Damien Egan is the new MP for Kingswood

This is the Conservatives’ biggest drop ever in a post-war by-election

Read more here.

What did Jacob Rees-Mogg say?

07:12 , Jordan King

Jacob Rees-Mogg, whose consituency borders Kingswood, congratulated Mr Egan but added: "Does it tell you anything about the general election? Almost certainly not.

"By-elections are an opportunity for people not to turn out, to protest, and at ensuing general elections they don't give a consistent guide to what happens."

He went on: “From the point of view of Kingswood, I think the Conservatives can be more pleased than they might have expected. I certainly thought this result would be worse.

"Bear in mind a lot of the postal votes would have been back before Labour's problem with antisemitism was in the public.

"It would be interesting to know the split in vote between postal votes and voters on the day. I expect it was more favourable for the Conservatives today."

'Hasn't really sunk in yet' for new Kingswood MP

07:10 , Jordan King

The newly-elected Labour MP, Damien Egan, said: "It really hasn't really sunk in yet.

“We talked to people about the issues they cared about - the cost of living crisis, policing and the NHS.

“People are paying more and getting less. Usually, a government over time would make people better off but this first time in history people have been left worse off, considerably.

"People were telling me they were not living, they were existing. People are working hard, taking on extra hours and it is putting extra pressure on family life."

Labour candidate Damien Egan gives a speech after being declared MP for Kingswood (PA Wire)

What did Keir Starmer say?

07:05 , Jordan King

The Labour leader sadi: "These are fantastic results in Kingswood and Wellingborough that show people want change and are ready to put their faith in a changed Labour Party to deliver it.

"By winning in these Tory strongholds, we can confidently say that Labour is back in the service of working people and we will work tirelessly to deliver for them.

"The Tories have failed. Rishi's recession proves that. That's why we've seen so many former Conservative voters switching directly to this changed Labour Party.

"Those who gave us their trust in Kingswood and Wellingborough, and those considering doing so, can be safe in the knowledge that we will spend every day working to get Britain's future back."

(PA)

New MP for Wellingborough 'ecstatic' about result

07:01 , Jordan King

Gen Kitchen, the new MP for Wellingborough, said she was "ecstatic" at the result, and the double by-election win for Labour shows people are "fed up" and want change.

The candidate said she cut short her honeymoon to begin campaigning when she was told former Conservative MP Peter Bone had been suspended from the Commons.

She was announced as the winner just over two hours after Labour also triumphed at Kingswood and she achieved the second largest swing from Tory to Labour at a by-election since the Second World War.

"I hope Damien Egan (the new Labour MP for Kingswood) is as ecstatic as I am, and I'm sure the Labour leadership will be as well," she said.

"This shows that people are fed up, they want change, they want competency, they want pragmatism and they want politicians to under-promise and over-deliver, which is what I am hoping to do.

"It shows how much hard work we put in and the real positive message we were putting out. There is a real appetite for a fresh start and change."

Labour Party candidate Gen Kitchen after being declared winner in the Wellingborough by-election (PA Wire)

Good morning

06:58 , Jordan King

Good morning and welcome to The Standard’s coverage of Labour’s by-election victory over the Conservatives.

Stay with us as we update you with all the latest developments throughout the day.