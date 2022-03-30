London Power Outage Disrupts Citi, HSBC Canary Wharf Offices

(Bloomberg) -- Staff at Citigroup Inc.’s Canary Wharf office are working from home as a major power failure across east London continues into Wednesday, having knocked out computer networks and led to the activation of emergency electricity supplies.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Many of Citigroup’s U.K.-based staff were forced to head home to work or reroute business to other offices on Tuesday when parts of the building in Canary Wharf lost power, according to a person familiar with the matter. The disruption could last longer, according to a memo to staff from James Bardrick, Citigroup’s country officer for the U.K.

“We expect access to power in and around Canary Wharf to be compromised tomorrow, and possibly for a longer period of time,” Bardrick wrote on Tuesday.

In a further memo Wednesday, Bardrick said that while Citigroup’s office was open and operational, the bank advised staff to work from home while repairs to power systems continued.

“The power supply infrastructure serving the Canary Wharf Estate has been heavily impacted and remains uncertain,” he wrote.

“Our offices are currently operating on a combination of power from UK Power and our back-up generation system while work is undertaken to restore mains power to one of our buildings,” he wrote.

The power cuts impacting Canary Wharf are currently expected to be resolved by 11:30 a.m. in London, according to the website of UK Power Networks, the operator of electricity cables across London and the south east of England.

At HSBC Holdings Plc’s Canary Wharf headquarters on Tuesday, power was lost for several hours, leading the bank to activate auxiliary generators to maintain electrical supply for its London-based trading teams, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Story continues

Not every bank was as badly affected. Power went out at the London office of Credit Suisse Group AG., yet it used secondary supplies to ensure no material disruption to its operations, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Nearby, Morgan Stanley’s office on Cabot Square was also operating on generator power on Wednesday, though its Bank Street site was unaffected, according to a person familiar with the matter. Barclays Plc was experiencing no issues, another person with knowledge said.

Spokespeople for Citigroup, HSBC, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and Barclays declined to comment.

At JPMorgan Chase & Co., which also houses much of its London business in Canary Wharf, a spokesman said the bank was not experiencing any issues.

(Corrects location of Morgan Stanley’s Bank Street office in tenth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.