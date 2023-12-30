New London proposes raising some transfer station fees to keep up with disposal costs

Dec. 29—NEW LONDON — The City Council on Tuesday will discuss raising for the first time in nearly a decade the cost for residents to dispose of bulky waste items.

The proposed ordinance, if approved, would increase the amount residents and property owners pay to drop off construction materials, couches and other large items at the Lewis Street solid waste transfer station from $85 per ton to $120 per ton, Public Works Director Brian Sear said on Friday.

Sear said the cost to the city of hauling such waste from the transfer station, which accepts about 70 tons of such material monthly, to a private disposal area in the city has incrementally risen during the past eight years.

"The bottom line is, the time is due (for a fee increase)," he said. "We've been holding at $85 as the disposal market price has slowly risen."

The city is part of the 12-town Southeastern Connecticut Regional Resources Recovery Authority, or SCRRRA, consortium that provides solid waste disposal services to the southeastern portion of the state through service contract arrangements.

Sear said the cost to the city for disposing of bulk waste recently hit the $105 mark.

"That's a big change to the $80 the city was paying years ago," he said. "The fees the city charges to residents also includes a small administrative cost to cover the cost of wear-and-tear to vehicles."

In New London, a resident dropping off a piece of furniture or load of construction materials drives onto the facility site where the material is weighed and a disposal price is calculated based on the appropriate fee structure.

Sear said the new fee was worked out by Mayor Micheal Passero and city finance officials. SCRRRA representatives could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday.

The cost for disposing of other items, including household trash, tires and refrigerators would not change under the new ordinance. Recyclables, such as car batteries, clothes, florescent light bulbs, scrap metal and waste oil will continue to be accepted for free at the facility.

The draft ordinance also includes a section on the disposal of leaves, brush and other yard debris.

The ordinance would keep intact the $5 fee for residents using cars, pick-up trucks and trailers to off-load leaves and yard brush but increases the cost for such disposals brought in by dump trucks driven by residents and property owners from $10 to $25 per load.

But Sear said that $25 fee referenced in the new ordinance language has been in place since a December 2020 ordinance change.

Smoothing the path for a new contract

In August, the city closed the station to any users except residents and property owners after the potential hazard of having high piles of brush at the site were raised by state Department of Transportation officials.

The agency, which owns the property the station occupies, as well as contiguous land where most of the city's public works divisions are headquartered, voiced concerns over the large amount of brush that frequently piled up underneath the nearby Gold Star Memorial Bridge.

The commercial vehicle prohibition issued to stop large loads of brush being brought to the station also brought the facility into compliance with a 50-year-old land lease with the state set to expire in 2026.

Since the new rules were enforced over the summer, the brush piles have been 10% of what they were, Sear said, making the prospect of a new contract with DOT more likely.

"It shows we're proactive and acting in good faith," he said. "That doesn't mean a (new contract) is a guarantee, but it's not so negative."

The council is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday in City Hall.

