London protest against Isreali attacks on Gaza
Protesters took to the streets in London on Saturday to demonstrate against the ongoing violence in the Middle East. (May 15)
ZURICH (Reuters) -Iran's foreign minister cancelled a visit with his Austrian counterpart to show displeasure that Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's government had flown the Israeli flag in Vienna in a show of solidarity, the Austrian foreign ministry said on Saturday. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was supposed to meet Alexander Schallenberg but had called off the trip, a spokeswoman for Schallenberg said, confirming a report in newspaper Die Presse. "We regret this and take note of it, but for us it is as clear as day that when Hamas fires more than 2,000 rockets at civilian targets in Israel then we will not remain silent," the spokeswoman said.
The three nations’ first joint drills on Japanese soil — dubbed “ARC21” and which began Tuesday — come as they seek step up military ties amid growing Chinese assertiveness in the region. Japanese soldiers and their counterparts from the French army and the U.S. Marine Corps also conducted an urban warfare drill using a concrete building elsewhere at the Japanese Self-Defense Force’s Kirishima Training Area in the southern Miyazaki prefecture. On Saturday, the three countries were also joined by Australia in an expanded naval exercise involving 11 warships in the East China Sea, where tensions with China are rising around the island of Taiwan.
A former Army Green Beret who admitted divulging military secrets to Russia over a 15-year period was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison Friday on espionage charges. The sentence of 15 years and 8 months imposed on Peter Dzibinski Debbins, 46, of Gainesville, Virginia, by U.S. District Judge Claude Hilton was largely in line with the 17-year term sought by prosecutors. Debbins' lawyer, David Benowitz, argued that Debbins caused minimal damage and that Russian agents had blackmailed Debbins by threatening to expose his same-sex attractions in a military era in which “don't ask, don't tell” was still in force.
BEIRUT/ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkey's Karpowership, which provides electricity to Lebanon from two barges, said on Friday it was shutting down supplies over payment arrears and a legal threat to its vessels as the nation grapples with a deep economic crisis. The company, which supplies 370 megawatts (MW), or about a quarter of Lebanon's current supply, told the government this week it would have to shut down unless there were moves towards settling the issues. The shutdown threatens longer daily power cuts across the heavily indebted nation, which did not have enough capacity to meet demand even before Karpowership's move on Friday.
French riot police fired tear gas and used water cannons Saturday in Paris as protesters supporting Palestinians in the Gaza Strip defied a ban on marching in the French capital. Thousands of people marched peacefully in other cities in France and elsewhere in Europe — including in London, Rome, Brussels and Madrid — to highlight the plight of the Palestinians.
As Henry Sasin watched the news unfold of Arab and Jewish riots across Israeli cities, he received a widely circulated message on his phone. “I am honoured to invite you to take part in a mass murder of Arabs," it read. Mr Sasin, a Christian Arab, read on. "This will take place at 6pm today in Bat Yam promenade,” the message, forwarded by a concerned friend, continued. “Please come with the appropriate equipment - swords, knives, rocks, pistols." His heart sank when he saw a reference to a seaside shop called "Victory". It was his own ice cream parlour.
The Russian government said on Friday it had officially deemed the United States and the Czech Republic "unfriendly" states, and that U.S. diplomatic missions could no longer employ local staff while Czech missions could employ a maximum of 19. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law last month to limit the number of local staff working at foreign diplomatic missions and other agencies, and ordered the government to draw up a list of "unfriendly" states that will be subject to the restrictions. Relations between Russia and the Czechs were badly hit last month when the Czechs accused Russian military intelligence of being behind a 2014 blast at an ammunition depot, and expelled dozens of Russian diplomats.
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas issued an advisory Friday warning of threats posed by domestic terrorists and other violent extremists, including those who look to exploit America's reopening.Why it matters: Mayorkas previously called domestic extremism the "single greatest terrorism-related threat" in the U.S. In January, an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol killed at least five people.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: In the National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin, DHS said extremists are increasingly using social media and online forums to spread extremist narratives and coordinate.Some racially motivated violent extremists "advocate via social media and online platforms for a race war and have stated that civil disorder provides opportunities to engage in violence in furtherance of ideological objectives," the bulletin reads."[O]pportunistic violent criminals are likely to exploit Constitutionally-protected freedom of speech activity linked to racial justice grievances and police use of force concerns, potentially targeting protestors perceived to be ideological opponents," the bulletin continues."Messaging from foreign terrorist organizations, including al-Qa‘ida and ISIS, ... continues to amplify narratives related to exploiting protests.""Russian, Chinese and Iranian government-linked media outlets have repeatedly amplified conspiracy theories concerning the origins of COVID-19 and effectiveness of vaccines; in some cases, amplifying calls for violence targeting persons of Asian descent," the bulletin notes."Today’s terrorism-related threat landscape is more complex, more dynamic, and more diversified than it was several years ago," Mayorkas said. "[W]e are advising the public to be vigilant about ongoing threats to the United States." The big picture: DHS said it has increased its efforts to counter domestic terrorism since Jan. 20.In February, Mayorkas designated combating domestic violent extremism as a National Priority Area for the first time, requiring state, local, tribal and territorial governments to devote at least $77 million of DHS grant money to the issue.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.
Taiwan warned on Saturday that Hong Kong's decision to freeze assets belonging to jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai was a sign to the international community that doing business in the Chinese-controlled city was becoming increasingly risky. The asset freeze, announced on Friday, includes all shares in his company, Next Digital - the first time a listed firm has been target by national security laws in the financial hub. Shortly before the announcement, the Taiwan arm of Lai's popular Apple Daily said it would stop publishing its print version, blaming declining advertising revenue and more difficult business conditions in Hong Kong linked to politics.
The Israel Defense Forces on May 15 said its fighter jets attacked Hamas weapons manufacturing and storage sites in Gaza, as the escalating violence in the region continued.The IDF said the first video shows air raids on a weapons and rocket manufacturing workshop in Jabalya, a weapons depot in a senior Hamas house, and a stockpile of weapons in a Hamas airfield.The second video shows a fighter jet attacking a Hamas intelligence site in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF said.The Times of Israel reported on Saturday that an Israeli airstrike on a house in Gaza killed at least 10 Palestinians, most of them children. Local reports said the house was located in the Shati refugee.Palestinian health officials said on May 15 that 139 people, including 39 children, had died in Israeli strikes on the Gaza trip. Eight people in Israel, including two children, have reportedly died amid the violence. Credit: Israel Defense Forces via Storyful
Ukraine unveiled a synagogue built of wood and designed to unfold like a pop-up book on Friday, commemorating the victims of one of the single biggest massacres of Jews during the Nazi Holocaust. The colourful new synagogue is part of a memorial project for the victims of the Babyn Yar massacre that marked the start of the Holocaust in occupied Soviet Ukraine, in which a pre-war Jewish population of about 1.5 million was virtually wiped out. Nazi German forces shot dead an estimated 34,000 Jewish men, women and children on Sept. 29-30, 1941, in a large ravine called Babyn Yar on the edge of the Ukrainian capital Kiev. The ravine is also known as Babi Yar. It was one of the largest massacres of Jews on Soviet soil during the war.
Many people in the Triangle want to do whatever they can to help people in India
Nearly 60 years ago, dozens of soldiers assembled for a top secret mission to Vietnam, three years before President Lyndon Johnson officially sent U.S. combat troops to the country. Ever since, their families have been fighting to get answers about the mission from the Pentagon. For the families, it's been heart-wrenching that the soldiers were not properly memorialized like others who died in the war.
The June 18 election to succeed President Hassan Rouhani is seen as a test of the legitimacy of the country's clerical rulers who are hoping for a high turnout. But voter interest may be hit by rising discontent over an economy that has been crippled by U.S. sanctions reimposed after Washington exited a nuclear deal between Iran and major powers three years ago. Raisi is a 60-year-old mid-ranking cleric in Iran’s Shi’ite Muslim establishment.
Israeli air raids continued on Saturday in Gaza, after one raid killed at least 10 Palestinians in the deadliest single strike since the battle with Gaza's militant Hamas rulers erupted earlier this week. (May 15)
The Social Security Administration announced that the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), which is an increase in social security benefits to counteract inflation, increased by 1.3% for 70 million...
Israeli ground troops have joined the fight near the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces announced on Thursday night. Driving the news: While tanks and artillery were deployed for the first time on Thursday, the IDF says no ground troops have crossed into Gaza. Israel has called up 9,000 reservists and massed at least three brigades on the frontier with Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The last ground war between Israel and Hamas took place in 2014.The big picture: The current escalation began on Monday in Jerusalem, where Palestinians were protesting the planned evictions of six Palestinian families in favor of Jewish settlers, and Israeli nationalists were planning an annual march to celebrate the reunification of the city under Israeli control.With the city braced for violence, Israeli police raided the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, or Temple Mount, and violently dispersed Palestinian protesters, some of whom were throwing stones.As images from al-Aqsa spread around the region, Hamas warned that they would attack Israel if Israeli police didn’t leave the compound, one of the holiest sites for both Muslims and Jews.An air war has followed, with Hamas firing thousands of rockets from Gaza and Israel conducting airstrikes, which the Gaza Health Ministry says have killed at least 109 Palestinians, including 28 children. Several high-rise buildings have been toppled, and the Israeli military says it has killed several Hamas commanders.One Israeli soldier and six others, including one child in Israel have been killed by Hamas attacks, which have targeted Israel's largest cities. Most of the rockets fired from Gaza have been intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome aerial defense system.International actors including the UN, U.S. and Egypt have been attempting to prevent further escalation, though the Biden administration has repeatedly emphasized Israel’s right to defend itself and has not publicly called for a ceasefire.Meanwhile, in the streets of Israeli cities with Jewish and Arab residents, horrific scenes of mob violence have unfolded over the past three nights, with both Arab and Jewish individuals and businesses targeted.It’s the worst inter-communal violence in Israel since the start of the Second Intifada in 2000, Axios’ Barak Ravid reports.Thursday's escalation comes on the Eid al-Fitr holiday, normally a joyous day on which Muslims celebrate the end of Ramadan.Go deeper: Israel's "change bloc" collapses, leaving Netanyahu in chargeEditor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that the IDF confirmed no ground troops have entered Gaza. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.
The hacker group DarkSide, which was responsible for a ransomware attack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline and led to fuel shortages in multiple states this week, claims to be shutting down, Krebs on Security and several cybersecurity firms report.Why it matters: In a message from a cybercrime forum, the group said it had lost access to the infrastructure needed to carry out its extortion operations and that a cryptocurrency account it uses to pay its affiliates had been drained.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: “Servers were seized (country not named), money of advertisers and founders was transferred to an unknown account,” reads the message, which was reviewed by Krebs. “A few hours ago, we lost access to the public part of our infrastructure," the message continues. “Also, a few hours after the withdrawal, funds from the payment server (ours and clients’) were withdrawn to an unknown address."The group also claimed it released decryption tools to all companies it had attempted to extort, but had not yet been paid.Between the lines: Security experts say cyber criminal groups often disband and return under different names, and it therefore can't be determined if the disruption to DarkSide's infrastructure is legitimate or permanent, according to the Wall Street Journal.It is also unknown if the U.S. government had any role in the events that led to the group's closure.The big picture: Colonial Pipeline reportedly paid hackers linked to DarkSide nearly $5 million in cryptocurrency after last week's ransomware attack to regain access to its computer systems.President Biden announced Thursday that the Justice Department launched a new task force that will specifically prosecute ransomware hackers "to the full extent of the law."Biden late Wednesday signed an executive order in an attempt to bolster the country's cybersecurity defenses following the cyberattack.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.
Microbes that may accidentally have been brought to the Red Planet could potentially wreak havoc, according to scientist Christopher Mason
If overburdened crematoriums weren't enough, India now has unidentified bodies washing up the banks of river Ganga, adding to the worry that the country is vastly undercounting its Covid-19 deaths.