London recorded zero COVID-19 deaths for the first time in 6 months

A pedestrian on Westminster Bridge in central London. TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

London recorded zero COVID-19 deaths on Sunday - the first time it's done so in six months.

The figures are always lower on Sundays, but it's a win for the city after three months of lockdown.

The UK is also aggressively vaccinating: More than 30 million people have gotten at least one shot.

See more stories on Insider's business page.

For the first time in six months, London on Sunday recorded zero deaths from COVID-19.

The UK capital most recently saw a day with no such deaths - meaning deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test - on September 14.

The number of deaths recorded on Sundays is typically lower, as less reporting takes place over weekends, which means the daily death toll is likely to be higher again over the following days.

But it still demonstrates the change in the spread of the virus after a three-month lockdown and the UK's aggressive vaccination campaign.

London entered a new lockdown in December after a troubling variant of the virus was detected as infections there started to surge.

The rest of the UK soon followed. Restrictions in the UK are now slowly easing, and groups of six people were allowed to meet outdoors in England starting Monday.

The UK has also been one of the world leaders in vaccinations: More than 30 million people have now received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. The British government said on March 20 that half of all UK adults had received at least one shot.

The country's vaccination strategy is targeting the oldest and most vulnerable first, with the intention of reducing the number of deaths as quickly as possible.

Both London's mayor and the British prime minister are warning people to be careful as restrictions ease, cautioning that the situation could still turn worse again.

Read the original article on Business Insider