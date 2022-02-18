U.K. Storm Alert Level Eases With 370,000 Homes Losing Power

(Bloomberg) -- Over 370,000 homes in Britain were without power and hundreds of flights were canceled as Storm Eunice unleashed chaos across London, southeast England and parts of continental Europe.

The U.K.’s Met Office eased its warning level from red to amber Friday afternoon, with strong winds expected into the evening for parts of the country. As the worst of the storm passes, the affected areas will begin to assess damage that could add up to hundreds of millions of dollars.

“Impacts will continue from Storm Eunice until late on Friday night, with continued high winds, especially in coastal areas,” said Steve Ramsdale, chief meteorologist at the Met Office. “Despite the gradual easing of winds, overall further impacts are likely from wind gusts continuing to reach 70 miles per hour inland.”

A gust of 122 miles (196 kilometers) per hour over the Isle of Wight set a provisional record for the highest wind speed ever recorded in England, the weather service said. That tops the 97 miles-per-hour gusts that Storm Ciara brought two years ago. Wind damage from Ciara and Storm Denis, which passed a week later, totaled 149 million pounds ($202 million), according to the Association of British Insurers.

In addition to damages to homes and electricity lines, storm Eunice ripped a hole in the dome of London’s O2 complex and hit a gas-fired power station in Kent, forcing it to shut.

Wet and blustery weather will continue over the weekend, although wind speeds will drop.

Network operators are working to reconnect customers in the south of the country.

The storm is also disrupting flights and trains in and out of the capital, though conditions are improving. Severe wind storms are likely to become more common in Northern Europe as global temperatures rise, according to the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

The storm is moving across Britain after earlier reaching Ireland. More than 80,000 homes and businesses are without power in Ireland, utility ESB Networks said. A wind gust of 172 kilometers per hour was recorded at a lighthouse off the south coast, the Irish Met Office said.

At London City Airport, a favorite for business travelers because of its proximity to central districts, arrivals and departures were set to resume Friday afternoon after being canceled for much of the day. Heathrow, London’s biggest airport, was showing 113 cancellations as of 4:10 p.m., according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.com.

Storm Eunice was also making its impact felt across Europe. Amsterdam’s Schiphol showed 318 cancellations, more than any other airport and representing about 21% of incoming and outgoing flights.

Transport Disruptions

In the U.K., National Rail warned that the storm would severely disrupt travel. There are warnings not to travel on the Southern, Southeastern, Thameslink and Great Northern networks because of very strong winds. Services in Wales were canceled, and ferry operators scrapped a number of voyages to Ireland. Ferry crossings between Dover and Calais in France, were set to resume Friday evening after being suspended earlier, P&O Ferries said in a Twitter post.

In London, a number of underground lines had severe delays or partial suspensions because of track obstructions. Transport for London advised people to only travel for essential purposes. Only the Jubilee and Waterloo & City lines had good services as of 4:40 p.m. in London.

Five departments in northern France were placed on orange alert Friday morning for strong winds and flooding.

Severe Warning

In Germany, the national forecaster issued its most severe -- level four -- weather warning for parts of the country’s northwest.

Rail operator Deutsche Bahn warned train connections, particularly across northern regions, might be impacted on Friday and Saturday. Trains toward northern coastal areas have been canceled, while the service between Hamburg an Hannover is running behind schedule, Deutsche Bahn said on its website.

A key waterway near the port of Antwerp in Belgium has been closed because of weather conditions.

The storm is bringing some relief to the electricity market, as Eunice spins the nation’s fleet of wind turbines. After the storm passes, the U.K. could post record wind power output on Sunday.

However, the powerful gusts mean that some wind farms may not be operating at full capacity today as many turbines turn off when wind speeds go above about 56 miles per hour to protect the machinery.

Further north, in Scotland, heavy snow is forecast and may cause disruptions.

Scientists said that wind from storms like Eunice likely aren’t made more severe or frequent due to climate change. But warming global temperatures do mean the atmosphere can hold more water and sea levels are rising, leading to increased risk from flooding when such extreme weather strikes. Winds could be more affected by global warming in the second half of the century, depending on the extent of temperature increases, according to a Met Office spokesperson.

“Once in a decade storms like Eunice are certain to batter the British Isles in the future but there is no compelling evidence that they will become more frequent or potent in terms of wind speeds,” said Richard Allan, professor of climate science at University of Reading. “Yet with more intense rainfall and higher sea levels as human-caused climate change continues to heat the planet, flooding from coastal storm surges and prolonged deluges will worsen still further when these rare, explosive storms hit us in a warmer world.”

