New London School Board discusses state bill that provides for arming of school staff

Ashland Times Gazette

At Monday’s meeting Superintendent Brad Romano and the board of education discussed Ohio House Bill 99, which provides for the optional arming of school staff.

Everyone agreed there are many pros and cons to the matter and the subject needs more information and study before any decision is made.

MAY MEETING: University Hospitals Samaritan presents telehealth program for New London Schools

The board approved head varsity coaching positions for Keith Landis, cross country; Tyler Cawrse, girls track; Phil Albaugh, boys track; Zack Parr, golf; Eric Mitchell, girls basketball; Sarah Thomas, volleyball; David Gentry, baseball; Jon Harrison, football; and Joe Thomas, softball.

Resignations were accepted from Chris Dulka, elementary principal; Ian Hortsman, intervention specialist; Jasmine Kohne, intervention specialist; Kaitlyn Oweiler, speech and language; Amy Wester, elementary counselor; Stephen Fowler, director of student services; Gale Brown, transportation aid.

Molly Small was hired as a speech language specialist and Lydia Edwards as an intervention specialist. Thanson Stevens will serve as a fitness center attendant.

In other matters, the board:

Approved a 1.5 percent COLA adjustment for administrative staff.

OK'd a one-time COVID relief payment of $1,000 to all staff employed during the 2021-22 school year.

Extended Principal Eric Yetter’s contract for four years through July 31, 2026.

Approved a trip to Hocking Hills April 12–15, 2023 for the girls softball team and a trip to Sandusky July 29-30, 2022 for the boys basketball team.

Accepted several scholarship donations and a $58 donation for the band.

Scheduled a special board meeting for 11 a.m., Thursday, June 30 for hiring personnel.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Bill allowing for arming school staff discussed by New London Board