London school resource officer dies from COVID-19

A 21-year veteran with the London Police Department died on Thursday after a battle with COVID-19, according to police and other law enforcement agencies.

Travis Hurley, who served as a school resource officer in London, contracted Covid in the line of duty, according to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. It’s unknown when Hurley tested positive for COVID-19, but he passed away Thursday evening.

Hurley was a 21-year veteran with the police department and retired last year as a lieutenant and a K-9 handler. He later returned to the police department as a school resource officer, “doing what he did best - positively influence the lives of our youth for the future,” the police department wrote in a Facebook post.

Hurley’s vaccination status was unclear.