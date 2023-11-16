London Schoolchildren Leave Class for Pro-Palestine March

London students left classes on Thursday, November 16, to protest Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.

Footage shared to X by @EssexPR shows schoolchildren marching in Bethnal Green, in east London, chanting “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” They can also be heard saying, “Keir Starmer, shame on you. Rishi Sunak, shame on you.”

According to local media, around 400 students took part in the protest in east London.

The march comes after MPs voted not to call for a ceasefire in Gaza on Wednesday, November 15. Credit: @EssexPR via Storyful