London Security (LON:LSC) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that London Security plc (LON:LSC) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for London Security

What Is London Security's Net Debt?

As you can see below, London Security had UK£9.61m of debt at December 2018, down from UK£11.2m a year prior. But on the other hand it also has UK£26.1m in cash, leading to a UK£16.5m net cash position.

AIM:LSC Historical Debt, August 3rd 2019 More

A Look At London Security's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, London Security had liabilities of UK£26.6m due within 12 months, and liabilities of UK£12.4m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of UK£26.1m as well as receivables valued at UK£27.2m due within 12 months. So it can boast UK£14.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that London Security has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that London Security has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

The good news is that London Security has increased its EBIT by 6.7% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is London Security's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. London Security may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, London Security produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 67% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that London Security has net cash of UK£17m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with free cash flow of UK£17m, being 67% of its EBIT. So we don't think London Security's use of debt is risky. Another positive for shareholders is that it pays dividends. So if you like receiving those dividend payments, check London Security's dividend history, without delay!