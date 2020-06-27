London Security plc's (LON:LSC) Has Had A Decent Run On The Stock market: Are Fundamentals In The Driver's Seat?

London Security's (LON:LSC) stock is up by 7.7% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to investigate if the company's decent financials had a hand to play in the recent price move. In this article, we decided to focus on London Security's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for London Security is:

14% = UK£17m ÷ UK£116m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.14 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

London Security's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To begin with, London Security seems to have a respectable ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 13% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This certainly adds some context to London Security's moderate 7.2% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared London Security's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 9.7% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if London Security is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is London Security Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

London Security has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 66%, meaning that it is left with only 34% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Additionally, London Security has paid dividends over a period of nine years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

Overall, we feel that London Security certainly does have some positive factors to consider. The company has grown its earnings moderately as previously discussed. Still, the high ROE could have been even more beneficial to investors had the company been reinvesting more of its profits. As highlighted earlier, the current reinvestment rate appears to be quite low. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. You can do your own research on London Security and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.