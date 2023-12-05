New London seeking $8 million state grant to complete funding for downtown transit improvements

Dec. 4—NEW LONDON — With $17 million in federal funding already earmarked for massive upgrades to the city's transit infrastructure, local officials are hoping the state is ready to open its wallet, too.

The city is applying for an $8 million state Department of Economic and Community Development Community Investment Fund grant that Mayor Michael Passero said would cover the remaining costs of an anticipated $25 million plan to expand and overhaul transportation options in the city.

"The federal money we were already awarded covers most of our costs, so it's only fair the state chips in," Passero said.

Passero said the federal Department of Transportation Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant awarded to the city in June will pay for the bulk of several downtown transit-related infrastructure improvements.

That federal funding will help add 400 parking spaces to the five-story, 910-space Water Street garage; create a new on-site transit hub; pay for a restoration project at the Union Station and Cross Sound Ferry's new high speed ferry terminal; and support the building of a $20 million pedestrian bridge to connect the National Coast Guard Museum to the parking garage.

City Parking Authority Director Carey Redd II said Monday the state grant, if approved, would help fund three major garage projects: the expansion of the garage over an existing surface lot to Water Street; the replacement of an inoperable southeast section elevator with an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant version; and improve lighting on the southwest side of the garage.

"We also want to add a 'skin' on a part of the garage, similar to what you can see at the (Connecticut Children's Hospital in Hartford) that highlights the historic tone of the area's train station and landscaping," he said.

Redd said his team is currently completing pre-construction project documents in anticipation of beginning the "hard improvements" at the garage within a year. He said no interruption of service is expected at the garage for the duration of the construction, which is expected to be complete by 2025.

"In these kinds of projects, we typically only take off between 100 and 150 parking spaces offline at a time," Redd said. "It helps that we moved about 600 Electric Boat employee spaces over to Fort Trumbull years ago and, because of COVID, are still only at around 65% capacity right now."

The city has had good luck in the past with the type of state grant it's set to pursue, said city Grants Coordinator Adriana Reyes. She said New London earlier this year was awarded $7 million in the round two Community Investment Fund monies now being used to construct a new community center on the Fort Trumbull peninsula.

Reyes said it's "crucial" for a municipality to have broad local legislative backing when applying for such state grants. The city received letters of support from state Rep. Anthony Nolan, D-New London, and state Sens. Martha Marx, D-New London, and Cathy Osten, D-Sprague.

The City Council on Tuesday is expected to discuss and approve the state grant application, which is due for submission on Dec. 15.

j.penney@theday.com