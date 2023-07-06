New London shooting leaves man in critical condition

Jul. 5—NEW LONDON — An early morning shooting on Wednesday left a 19-year-old man in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The 3 a.m. shooting occurred at the H&T Mini Mart convenience store at 1 Ocean Ave., near the intersection of Bank Street. Police said the victim was driven to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital prior to the arrival of police. The victim, whom police have not yet identified, was transferred to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment.

Police said they are seeking three male suspects who were seen fleeing the scene of the shooting on foot. In a statement, police said the shooting does not appear to be a random act.

Less than an hour after the shooting, police said they arrested two men on weapons charges. At 3:44 a.m., police stopped a car in the area of Bank Street and Ocean Avenue. One of the passengers, later identified as 18-year-old Ezekiel Catala of New London, fled on foot but was subsequently apprehended. Police said Catala dropped a handgun in the car prior to fleeing.

Police said a second passenger, 18-year-old Syaire Wilson of New London, also was in possession of a handgun.

At the time of his arrest, Wilson was free on a $150,000 bond after being charged by Waterbury police in December with two counts each of illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle and illegal transfer or purchase of a pistol or revolver.

The two cases appear to be unrelated, New London Police Capt. Matthew Galante said, but remain under investigation.

Catala is charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, weapon in a motor vehicle and interfering with police.

Wilson is charged with carrying a pistol without a permit and weapon in a motor vehicle.