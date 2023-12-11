New London-Spicer Schools' EMT class honored by Association of Minnesota Counties

Dec. 11—MINNEAPOLIS

— Since 2019 New London-Spicer High School has offered students the chance to

learn all about being an emergency medical technician

, who can be one of the first on the scene when someone is suffering from a medical emergency or injury.

Three dozen students have completed the EMT class at the high school, with over half having passed the National Registry Test, according to information submitted to the Association of Minnesota Counties to nominate the school program for an achievement award. According to Chad Powers, NLS physics teacher and New London Ambulance volunteer, approximately seven past students are currently serving as EMTs while another dozen are pursuing medical careers of different sorts.

This success in helping recruit the next generation of EMTs and medical professionals in rural Minnesota led the Association of Minnesota Counties to recognize the class as a recipient of one of its annual county Achievement Awards at this year's conference in Minneapolis.

The award is given to programs that exhibit excellence and innovation in Minnesota counties. The program was nominated by Kandiyohi County. Winners were selected by a committee of county officials. The

Kandiyohi County Board

was on hand to accept the award at the Dec. 5 conference.

The program was highlighted as a creative way for rural counties to sustain access to healthcare access, sustain health communities and help elderly say in their homes longer, according to the award nomination form.