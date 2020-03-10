London starts enhanced cleaning on transport network to cut virus risk

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - London is introducing enhanced cleaning on its public transit network and has began using a stronger anti-viral fluid on trains and at stations to reduce the risk of coronavirus spreading, its transport authority said on Tuesday.

"We want to give Londoners and our staff peace of mind that their safety is our priority, which is why we have enhanced our already rigorous cleaning regime," said Transport for London's Director of Health for Safety and the Environment Lilli Matson.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas and Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)