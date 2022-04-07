London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 25th of May to UK£0.70. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.1%, which is below the industry average.

London Stock Exchange Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 97% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 27%. Healthy cash flows are always a positive sign, especially when they quite easily cover the dividend.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 170.9%. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 42% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least 1 cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from UK£0.27 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of UK£0.95. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13% a year over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

There Isn't Much Room To Grow The Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. London Stock Exchange Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 8.2% per annum. Although per-share earnings are growing at a credible rate, the massive payout ratio may limit growth in the company's future dividend payments.

Our Thoughts On London Stock Exchange Group's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think London Stock Exchange Group's payments are rock solid. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for London Stock Exchange Group that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

