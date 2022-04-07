London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 25th of May to UK£0.70. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.1%, which is below the industry average.

Check out our latest analysis for London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 97% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 27%. Healthy cash flows are always a positive sign, especially when they quite easily cover the dividend.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 170.9%. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 42% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least 1 cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from UK£0.27 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of UK£0.95. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13% a year over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

There Isn't Much Room To Grow The Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. London Stock Exchange Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 8.2% per annum. Although per-share earnings are growing at a credible rate, the massive payout ratio may limit growth in the company's future dividend payments.

Our Thoughts On London Stock Exchange Group's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think London Stock Exchange Group's payments are rock solid. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for London Stock Exchange Group that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Bodycote (LON:BOY) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    Bodycote plc ( LON:BOY ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 3rd of June to UK£0.14, which...

  • This Future Dividend Aristocrat Will Put Cash in Your Pocket

    The qualifications for great dividend stocks are relatively simple. It involves a strong business that generates more cash than it knows what to do with and management that is determined to give some of that excess cash to shareholders as a "thank you" for owning a piece of the company. The trick to great dividend stocks is being a company that can keep paying and raising its dividends year after year, through good economic times and bad.

  • Elon Musk Is Already Dropping Hints on His Plans for Twitter. So Much for ‘Passive.’

    SEC Chair Gensler says crypto markets should protect investors, Biden aims to ease supply-chain logjams with truckers, Exxon forecasts gains from rising oil prices and Russia costs, and other news to start your day.

  • Elon Musk snags Twitter board seat after buying large stake in the US social network

    Twitter announced this morning via a tweet and a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that Elon Musk, best known for his work at PayPal, SpaceX, and Tesla, is joining the social network's board of directors. News broke earlier in the week that Musk had purchased a more than 9% stake in the social media company after criticizing its speech policies publicly in late March. The news that the technology entrepreneur had purchased several billion dollars worth of Twitter stock sent shares of the company sharply higher yesterday.

  • Wells Fargo Sees a $1.5 Trillion Opportunity for Fintech Companies; These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit

    The digital revolution has changed the world in just the last decade and a half, spawning new technologies, new ways of using technologies, and bringing old businesses into the 21st century. Nowhere is this more obvious than in the financial sector. Banking and financial services have benefited enormously from bringing tech into the mix – and their gains have given us a new word to describe it, fintech. 5-star analyst Jeff Cantwell, of Wells Fargo, lays out the upside case for fintech in no unce

  • Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like

    With Q1 behind us, it’s time to sit back and evaluate our situation. First off, the obvious – volatility ran higher in the first quarter of the year, fueled by multiple conflicting headwinds. Those include inflation, which is still rising; a global supply chain plagued with snarls; resurgent COVID outbreaks flaring up around the world; and Russia’s war against Ukraine, that is both Europe’s largest land conflict in three generations and a major disruptor of global food and oil markets (which bri

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 That This Insider Is Aggressively Buying

    From an investment standpoint, the first quarter of 2022 brought confusion more than anything else, markets fell down and bounced back up. The main question to answer right now is whether the bounce is real or just a dead cat. Either way, however, there are going to be opportunities for investors. As for choosing stocks to buy into, investors will need some clear signal. One popular sign to follow: the corporate insiders. These company officers can leverage their positions with their companies t

  • Wells Fargo’s 3 Stock Picks With at Least 60% Upside Potential

    After the stock market’s miserable open to the year, the past month saw strong stock bounces across the board. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ have delivered strong rallies. However, the markets appear to be wobbling again faced with the prospect of more sanctions on Russia and some hawkish comments from the Fed. So, have investors gotten too confident, too quickly? Tracie McMillion, Head of Global Asset Allocation Strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute thinks the risks are “definitely ris

  • There’s an Opportunity Brewing in SoFi Stock, Says Analyst

    Between June 2020 and December 2021, either via IPOs or the SPAC route, 24 fintech companies went public. It has been a bruising introduction, however. Since going public, the majority have endured steep share price losses. MoffettNathanson analyst Eugene Simuni lays part of the blame on macro headwinds such as interest rates, inflation, and a ‘risk-off’ mood. However, given the “ferocious” nature of the selloff in fintech names, the analyst thinks the sector wide pullback is “entirely tied to i

  • Forbes 2022 billionaires list includes 11 Philadelphia-area residents, with one jumping almost 600 spots

    The top four spots on the Forbes list were held by the same billionaires as last year. Elon Musk surpassed Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos for the top spot.

  • These 6 ‘Dividend Aristocrats’ Have a Strong Pipeline for Cash. That’s a Plus.

    Chubb, ADM, and Exxon Mobil are among the companies whose dividend payments are supported by free cash flow, an indicator of a payout's resilience.

  • Down Over 50%, 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Although out of investor favor for now, these fundamentally strong stocks have all that it takes for a solid rebound.

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Is Down 87% From Its High. Is It a Buy?

    Stocks sold off hard in March 2020, then followed that up with a huge bull run, as growth stocks led the way. One growth stock that has had its up and downs is StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), the Brazilian fintech backed by Warren Buffett. StoneCo is a payment processor providing fintech solutions to Brazilian merchants so they can sell their products anywhere: in-store, online, or through cellphones.

  • Who owns the Cincinnati Reds baseball club? Here's the list

    Nineteen individuals or companies own a share of the Reds. Here are some details on who they are.

  • 10 Safe Stocks To Invest in For The Long Term in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 safe stocks to invest in for the long-term in 2022. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of these stocks and the current market situation, and go directly to 5 Safe Stocks To Invest in For The Long Term in 2022. 2022 started off on a tough note for […]

  • Chip Stocks are Leveling Off and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Highly Exposed

    While NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has made a significant 87% return in the past year, current sector movements indicate that the market is losing interest. Markets and even some insiders might be a bit shaken by the high valuation and some large investors may decide to take profits and move on.

  • A Fed Official’s Speech Tanked Markets. Why It’s Worrying Everyone.

    Fed Governor Lael Brainard spooked markets Tuesday with hawkish comments. She spoke of the need to lower inflation and suggested the Fed would tighten monetary policy quickly. She also said the Fed may shrink the size of its balance sheet a lot faster than it did in the prior recovery.

  • How Many Times Can We Buy AMD Stock At $100?

    The semiconductor group has become a bellwether industry to watch for stock market investors. As such, Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices and others are now at the forefront of many investors' trading screens. AMD and Nvidia did a tremendous job bucking the bear market in the fourth quarter, surging to all-time highs.

  • 8 Best Energy Stocks to Buy According to Stuart Zimmer’s Hedge Fund

    In this article, we discuss 8 best energy stocks to buy according to Stuart Zimmer’s hedge fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Zimmer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 4 Best Energy Stocks to Buy According to Stuart Zimmer’s Hedge Fund. Stuart Zimmer started his career as […]

  • Another Recession Indicator Just Flashed Red

    The Dow Jones Transportation Average slipped into bear market territory. That can mean bad news for the U.S. economy and the U.S. stock market.