London subway in first major expansion since the '90s

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (AP) — London’s subway opened two new stations Monday in the network’s first expansion since the 1990s, an expansion that Mayor Sadiq Khan said will play a key role in the capital’s recovery from the pandemic.

The two new Northern Line stations are at the Battersea Power Station and Nine Elms, both south of the River Thames and in areas of southwest London that have seen massive building and regeneration work in recent years.

The Battersea Power Station, which was decommissioned in the 1980s, has been redeveloped into a swank residential and business complex now housing corporations including tech giant Apple. Neighboring Nine Elms, once an industrial area, is home to the new U.S. embassy building and scores of new apartment blocks.

The London Underground network, or the Tube as it’s commonly known, was last expanded in the late 1990s with the extension of the Jubilee Line. Authorities borrowed 1 billion pounds ($1.37 billion) from the Treasury for this latest project, which will be partly funded by contributions from developers.

Transport for London estimates that the new services will support 25,000 new jobs and 20,000 new homes.

Khan said London must play its part in the country’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Khan has been embroiled in a tussle with the government over funding for London's public transport network, which has had to be repeatedly bailed out since the start of the pandemic. Britain’s government has given some 4 billion pounds to keep trains and buses running as the transport network struggled with the collapse in fares revenue.

The opening of the two new stations brings the Tube's total stations to 272.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook says WSJ allegations are 'mischaracterizations,' confer 'false motives'

    The Wall Street Journal, citing a review of internal company documents that included research reports, online employee discussions and drafts of presentations to senior management, said that although Facebook researchers have identified "the platform's ill effects," the company failed to fix them. The Wall Street Journal articles say that Facebook exempted high-profile users from some or all of its rules, played down the negative effects on young users of its Instagram app, made changes to its algorithm that made the platform "angrier," and had a weak response to alarms raised by employees over how the platform is used in developing countries by human traffickers. Nick Clegg, Facebook's vice president of global affairs, writing in a blog post https://about.fb.com/news/2021/09/what-the-wall-street-journal-got-wrong, said the Wall Street Journal's stories "contained deliberate mischaracterizations of what we are trying to do, and conferred egregiously false motives to Facebook's leadership and employees."

  • Let’s not forget the human reality behind the Gabby Petito tragedy

    Fever-pitch excitement on social media risks obscuring the simple fact that a young woman is dead, and her parents are currently experiencing every family’s worst nightmare

  • Israeli army arrests last 2 of 6 Palestinian prison escapees

    Israeli forces on Sunday arrested the last two of six Palestinian prisoners who escaped a maximum-security Israeli prison two weeks ago, closing an intense, embarrassing episode that exposed deep security flaws in Israel and turned the fugitives into Palestinian heroes. The Israeli military said the two men surrendered in Jenin, their hometown in the occupied West Bank, after they were surrounded at a hideout that had been located with the help of “accurate intelligence.” Palestinian media reported that clashes erupted in Jenin when Israeli troops entered the city.

  • FBI finds body matching description of Gabby Petito

    The manhunt for Brian Laundrie continues in Florida after authorities reported finding a body that matched 22-year-old Petito's description near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on Sunday.

  • Gabby Petito: Search for boyfriend continues as authorities believe missing YouTuber’s body found

    Police face criticism for failing to interrogate Brian Laundrie before disappearance

  • Evergrande: Embattled China property giant sparks economy fears

    The world's most indebted real estate developer is in crisis - is it too big to fail?

  • Vietnam capital Hanoi to ease coronavirus curbs this week

    Vietnam's capital Hanoi will further ease its coronavirus restrictions from this week, the government said, with new cases on the decline and the majority of its adult population partially vaccinated. Most construction projects can resume from Wednesday, authorities said late on Sunday, adding further easing would follow, with average new daily cases down to just 20. So far 94% of Hanoi's adult population of 5.75 million has received one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, with the aim of completing second doses by the end of November, said deputy chairman of Hanoi's ruling People's Committee, Duong Duc Tuan.

  • Why Princess Beatrice's new baby girl has a royal title (but Princess Eugenie's son doesn't)

    It's all to do with an old school rule

  • Lawmakers question German poll front-runner over searches

    Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, the frontrunner in Germany's election, canceled campaign events Monday to answer questions from lawmakers on Monday over an investigation of a unit of the country's customs service that resulted in a recent police search at his ministry. Scholz and his Social Democrats have raised questions over the necessity and motivation of the Sept. 9 searches at his ministry and the justice ministry, which also is run by his center-left party. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right Union bloc, which polls show trailing by a few points before Sunday's election, has seized on the searches and on Scholz's reaction to assail the candidate.

  • Kathryn Hahn Wore An Enormous Chunky Belt To The Emmys, And I'm Getting Serious '00s Flashbacks

    Emmys > WWE.View Entire Post ›

  • India to resume exports of coronavirus vaccines in October

    India, the world’s largest vaccine producer, will resume exports and donations of surplus coronavirus vaccines in October after halting them during a devastating surge in domestic infections in April

  • Dutch king unveils Holocaust name monument in Amsterdam

    King Willem-Alexander officially unveiled a new memorial in the heart of Amsterdam's historic Jewish Quarter on Sunday honoring more than 102,000 Dutch victims of the Holocaust, and the Dutch prime minister vowed that it would remind citizens today to be vigilant against antisemitism. Designed by Polish-Jewish architect Daniel Libeskind, the memorial is made up of walls shaped to form four Hebrew letters spelling out a word that translates as “In Memory Of.” The walls are built using bricks, each of which is inscribed with the name, date of birth and age when they died of one of the more than 102,000 Jews, Roma and Sinti who were murdered in Nazi concentration camps during World War II or who died on their way to the camps.

  • Gabby Petito: Laundrie family releases statement after FBI report her body has been found

    ‘The news about Gabby Petito is heartbreaking,’ brief statement says

  • Gabby Petito: Police remove Brian Laundrie’s parents and declare home crime scene

    Police say they have ‘exhausted all avenues’ searching the Carlton Reserve near Mr Laundrie’s Florida home

  • Northern Line's £1.1bn extension adds two brand new tube stations

    The last major extension of the service was the rollout of the Jubilee line from Green Park to Stratford in 1999.

  • London underground train network adds two stops in major expansion

    The 1.1 billion-pound ($1.50 billion) work sees Nine Elms and Battersea Power Station, also close to the U.S. embassy and the city's Vauxhall neighbourhood, join the Northern line on the famous map of intersecting services. Building the 3-kilometre tunnel between Kennington, an existing stop on the black-coloured Tube line, to the two new stations began in 2015. "This extension will hugely improve the links between these vibrant, growing south London neighbourhoods and the rest of the capital, and will also help to support thousands of new jobs and homes as we move forward with London’s recovery from the pandemic," said Mayor Sadiq Khan.