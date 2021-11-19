London switches on its Christmas lights
For the first time, London has switched on the Christmas lights of 20 streets at the same time
This will mark their third Christmas apart from the royal family.
After suffering unspeakable abuses and deprivation at the hands of their parents, the Turpin siblings -- it seemed -- were on the path to a new life: a future with the resources needed to start fresh, to make up for the years they were locked away from the world. Nearly four years ago, after authorities rescued the 13 Turpin siblings from their family home in Perris, California, where they were subjected to brutal violence and deprived of food, sleep, hygiene, education, and health care, advocates and county leaders assured the siblings -- and a concerned public -- that help was on the way. "We are confident, given what they've been through and how resilient they are, that they're going to be really successful," said Jack Osborn, a court-appointed attorney for the seven adult children, after their parents' sentencing in 2019.
Grace Meng, the wife of former Interpol president Meng Hongwei, lashed out at the Chinese government in a scathing interview.
The FBI search a site in New Jersey as a new clue leads to hopes of solving the decades-old case.
A Virginia contractor has been convicted of raping and murdering a college administrator, leaving her dead in her bathtub, after she complained about the company’s work on her deck. A jury found Thomas Clark guilty of first-degree murder, rape and abduction of 53-year-old Suzanne Fairman after deliberating Wednesday for an hour and 20 minutes, according to local station WTVR. “There is a huge amount of relief,” Fairman’s son, Scott, said after the verdict. “I know these last two-and-a-half years
The Pennsylvania gas station's sole worker at the time said in a note, "Closed because the people of Moon Township treat our employees horribly!"
Video of an off-duty Michigan police officer pointing a gun at Alexander Hamilton, a Black man who was delivering newspapers earlier this year has recently […]
The jury deliberates for the fourth day in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Follow our live coverage here.
Joy Reid has gone viral on TikTok, but not because she is attempting a popular challenge or lip-syncing someone else’s voice. After taking to the […]
Original Bradys Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland and Susan Olsen join Haylie Duff and Aaron O'Connell for the holidays in Lifetime's new movie
A 20-year-old New York man was facing eight years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting four teenage girls during parties in his parents’ home, but this week a judge sentenced him to eight years of probation because jail was “inappropriate.” “I’m not ashamed to say that I actually prayed over what is the appropriate sentence in this case because there was great pain. There was great harm. There were multiple crimes committed in the case,” Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy I
Philadelphia police are investigating an attack on a male student believed to be Asian or Asian American on a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) train. What happened: The incident occurred on the Broad Street Line near Erie Station at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to FOX29. Shocking video shows a group of female youths, one in a hijab, brutally beating two passive Asian people on a SEPTA train in Philadelphia on Wednesday near Erie Station.
Stonewall’s chief executive has conceded that it is possible to believe gender cannot be changed without being transphobic.
UPDATED, with NBC News statement: The judge in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse has banned MSNBC from the Kenosha, WI, courthouse after an incident in which a man who identified himself as a producer for the network was suspected of following a jury bus. “I have instructed that no one from MSNBC News will […]
From formal feasts to fast-casual and to-go catering, these popular chains are dishing up Thanksgiving favorites.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos by Getty/DLiveA notorious U.S. Capitol riot suspect and white supremacist livestreamer who goes by the alias “Baked Alaska” faces new charges in Arizona after allegedly defacing a Hanukkah display at the state capitol.On Nov. 3, prosecutors in Maricopa County charged the right-wing social media personality, whose legal name is Anthime Gionet, with two misdemeanor charges for criminal damage and attempted criminal damage. In the complaint, obtained by