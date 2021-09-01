New London teen’s death followed botched robbery planned over Snapchat, court records show

A high school football player fatally shot early this year in New London was killed when a botched robbery planned over Snapchat turned into a violent brawl in the snow, new court records say. The incident was reportedly captured on city surveillance cameras.

Records show 17-year-old Ronde Ford was among the would-be robbers the evening of Feb. 17, captured on video pistol-whipping and struggling with the intended victim, 20-year-old Frank Gjergjaj, before Gjergjaj turned a gun on Ford.

Ford was shot multiple times, including in the neck, and died at the scene as Gjergjaj sped away and two of Ford’s accused accomplices ran from the gunshots, records show.

New London police arrested all three survivors of the chaotic incident last weekend. None have been charged with Ford’s murder, however, their arrest warrant affidavits detail publicly for the first time how the killing unfolded.

Gjergjaj, who claimed he shot Ford in self-defense, was charged with tampering with physical evidence, possessing a weapon in a vehicle and carrying a pistol without a permit, according to the court records.

Mack Mann, 20, and Justice Rodriguez, 24, were arrested and charged with a series of assault and robbery conspiracy offenses for allegedly planning and attempting to rob Gjergjaj that night. They were arraigned earlier this week in Superior Court in New London more than six months after Ford’s death.

The incident began late the afternoon of Feb. 17 when Gjergjaj drove his black Audi SUV to pick up Rodriguez to smoke marijuana, drink liquor and meet several of Rodriguez’s friends, including Mann and Ford, according to the warrant affidavits.

All four men were in the Audi on the way to a nearby liquor store when Mann asked Gjergjaj to pull over on Grand Street ostensibly so Mann could run to his own home to get his wallet, Gjergjaj told investigators.

Instead, Mann put a hand on Gjergjaj’s shoulder and pointed a gun at his head, demanding Gjergjaj turn over the keys to the car, according to the warrant affidavits.

Gjergjaj pushed Mann’s gun away but Ford, who had been seated behind him, exited the vehicle with a firearm in his hand and pulled Gjergjaj from the driver’s seat. Ford pistol-whipped Gjergjaj several times and a scuffle ensued as both men fell into and out of the car’s cabin again, footage of the incident shows.

At one point a handgun falls to the ground and both Mann and Rodriguez can be seen exiting and running from the other side of the SUV, the video shows.

The video appears to skip a frame and then Gjergjaj is seen pointing a firearm down at Ford and firing once, the muzzle flash visible to the city camera, records show.

Gjergjaj sped away intending to go to the Middlesex Health Shoreline Medical Center for the wounds on his head from the attack when a 17-year-old friend texted that someone was looking for his personal information, Gjergjaj told investigators. He instead drove back to his home in East Lyme and called his mother to warn her they would need to leave their house, fearing they could be targeted again, according to his account.

Once home, he contacted police and told them he had shot a boy during an attempted carjacking, detectives noted. He showed police from both East Lyme and New London his wounds and explained his account to them as other officers continued their work at the crime scene itself, records show.

Police scouring New London found both Mann and Rodriguez a few hours after the shooting and both gave conflicting stories about what had happened, according to the warrant affidavits.

Rumors quickly began to swirl about the incident on social media and several friends of those involved ultimately came forward to discuss what they heard with investigators, records show. Several teens heard Gjergjaj’s account from him that same night in group chats, they told police.

In a subsequent interview two weeks after the shooting, Mann explained to detectives that he, Ford and Rodriguez had been messaging one another on Snapchat about how to conduct the robbery while they were in the car with Gjergjaj, records show. Mann claimed Rodriguez had set up the plan.

“Wassgood w lick,” said one message sent by Ford two hours before the incident. “Lick” is a slang term for a robbery.

Instagram photos posted to Ford’s account a week before the shooting also showed one of the guns later recovered at the scene of his death tucked into his waistband, detectives noted.

Messages retrieved from Rodriguez’s Snapchat account just 36 hours after the shooting indicated he was aware of the rumors on social media but that he claimed the robbery was Mann’s plan, records show.

“If that’s the case Mack is all set I never told [expletive] to do what they did we was smoking and [expletive] Mack wants to be a gangsta so damn bad,” one of the messages read.

Ford was remembered after his death in February by family and friends as an aspiring rapper and ambitious football player who was considering college football programs in the Northeast after his graduation from New London High School. He is survived by his parents and siblings.

New London police obtained arrest warrants for Gjergjaj, Mann and Rodriguez in connection with the botched robbery and took all three into custody on Sunday.

Gjergjaj posted a $35,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 12 on his evidence tampering and weapons charges, but he has not been charged in connection with Ford’s death, court records show.

Both Mann and Rodriguez were arraigned Monday and both remain in custody — Mann in lieu of $160,000 bond and Rodriguez in lieu of $150,000 bond. Both cases will be transferred to the New London Judicial District, where the most serious cases in that region are heard, and both are scheduled to return to court on Sept. 15.

Zach Murdock can be reached at zmurdock@courant.com.