London Teen Who Killed His Best Friend In Front Of Family Sentenced To Prison

A London teenager who killed his best friend in front of his family after the two got into a disagreement has been sentenced to prison, according to MyLondon.

On Monday, Romello Harley, 19, received a minimum sentence of 22 years in prison for killing Tashawn Watt, 19, and possessing a bladed weapon, the New York Post reports.

On June 25, 2021, an argument started at Watt’s home in Sydenham, London, between Harley and Watt’s brother, Kashawn. The three went to the garden shed in the back of Watt’s mother’s home, and a physical fight broke out between Harley and Kashawn, MyLondon reports.

When Harley punched Watt in the face, the two brothers notified their mother, Denise Campbell, to demand that the teen leave.

As Harley left he issued a warning, saying “You think you are bad and watch.” Video surveillance recorded him going back to Watt’s home with “apparent determination” 15 minutes later, trying to entice Kashawn into a nearby alleyway to talk.

Both Kashawn and his mother had their reservations, however, Watt, affectionately known as Tata to his close friends and family, decided to go out and talk to him.

Harley then stabbed the teen twice, according to MyLondon.

Watt slumped to the ground a few seconds later, and his mother called paramedics. He was pronounced dead at the scene as his family held him.

“My last memory of Tata was him dying on the floor in front of me,” Watt’s grieving mother said, the New York Post reports.

Campbell expressed her thoughts about Harley, saying they showed him “nothing but kindness and allowed him into our home as though he was one of our family members.”