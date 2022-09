PureWow

Kelly Ripa often praises her husband, Mark Consuelos. She'll use her social media to highlight how the Riverdale actor is a loving husband, a devoted dad and more. However, in one of the latest episodes of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ripa called out the fact that Consuelos's photography skills could use a little work. In the episode, the Live co-host was seen holding a photo against her chest and she started off with a disclaimer, saying: “This is not a brag.” And when Seacrest tried to take a pee