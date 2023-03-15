London traffic stop leads to arrest of human trafficking suspect

Mar. 15—A traffic stop on Sunday night by London Officer Dylan Messer opened a Pandora's Box on the identity of the driver.

Messer stopped a vehicle traveling along Hal Rogers Parkway around 8:30 p.m. because the vehicle's license plate was not illuminated and was missing a mirror on the passenger's side.

Once the stop was initiated, Messer learned that the title to the vehicle had been junked, the registration had been canceled and the driver, 35-year-old Shawn G. Smith of Cumberland, KY, was driving on suspended license. Furthermore, according to the press release by the London City Police, the vehicle had a cracked windshield and had clothing and bags piled in the back seat that obstructed the driver's view from behind.

During that time, Messer also discovered that Smith was wanted on a Harlan District Court warrant for human trafficking — commercial sex activity.

The Sentinel Echo has obtained the warrant regarding Smith's charges in Harlan County, which lists the offense occurring on Jan. 26, 2023. Filed by Deputy Geary Ferguson with the Harlan County Sheriff's Department, the complaint claims that Smith "unlawfully and intentionally subjected a juvenile to human trafficking by engaging her in commercial sexual activity through the use of force, fraud or coercion."

Smith was taken into custody on the Harlan County warrant as well as charges of violation of an Emergency Protective Order, operating on suspended or revoked license, license to be in possession, improper or no windshield, no registration receipt, no registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, rear license not illuminated, improper equipment and improper silencer (muffler).

His bond for the Laurel County charges is $1,000 cash for two separate charges and $15,000 on other charges, according to information on the Laurel County Correctional Center website.