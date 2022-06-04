London Transport Advises Against Monday Travel Because of Strike

(Bloomberg) -- London’s transport operator warned of “severe disruption” on Monday as a 24-hour strike is expected to shut down much of the city’s Tube network.

Transport for London is advising people to avoid traveling all day tomorrow and before 8 a.m. on Tuesday “unless necessary,” according to a statement on Sunday. While some train services will run, TfL expects “severe disruption” across the Tube network, with many stations -- especially those in central and south London -- closed.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers has called the strike over what it says are proposals that will lead to 600 job cuts and changes to working agreements and pension arrangements. TfL says no such proposals have been made.

“No changes have been proposed to pensions and nobody has or will lose their job as a result of the proposals we have set out,” TfL Chief Operating Officer Andy Lord said in the statement. “My message to the RMT is this -- it’s not too late to call off tomorrow’s strike action.” TfL met the union at the conciliation service ACAS earlier this week and is “keen on further talks.”

Transport for London’s revenue plunged after the coronavirus brought about dramatic changes to commuting habits, normalizing working from home for many professions. The transit authority secured a fourth emergency funding extension from the UK government in February, and is due to negotiate a long-term settlement later this month.

Britons have been enjoying a four-day weekend for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, triggering an exodus to destinations including Dublin and Spanish sun-spots such as Palma de Mallorca. Many travelers will return home Sunday, testing the capacity of road networks and airports’ ability to process arrivals.

