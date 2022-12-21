London Underground: Parts of Central line get 4G and 5G phone signal

London Underground passengers travelling between some stations of the Central line are now able to receive 4G and 5G phone coverage.

Holland Park and Queensway have coverage in ticket halls, platforms and in tunnels between the stations.

The Northern line between Kentish Town and Archway will follow next week.

Transport for London (TfL) has previously said it would be "fully connecting" the whole Underground network by the end of next year.

Central and Northern line stations Oxford Circus, Tottenham Court Road and Camden Town will follow in the New Year.

Previously, the only underground tunnels to get phone coverage were on the eastern half of the Jubilee line between Westminster and Canning Town.

Phone networks Three UK, EE, Vodafone, and Virgin Media O2 are taking part in the rollout, with customers on EE and Vodafone gaining access in the New Year.

Once fully delivered, more than 2,000km of cabling and thousands of radios are expected to be installed within tunnels and stations.

About 500 people are working overnight across the Tube network to install the equipment, TfL says.

TfL awarded a 20-year deal to 4G and 5G infrastructure company BAI Communications who are overseeing the project.

