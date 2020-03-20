London underground train journeys fall by 70% over coronavirus warning

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - The number of journeys on London's underground train network has fallen by around 70% and on buses by roughly 40% as the authorities advised against all but essential travel due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"The financial impact of the reduction in our services and other business interruption caused by the response to COVID-19 virus is part of the collective national and global fight to control the spread of COVID-19," Transport for London (TfL) said.

"TfL is in constructive discussions with Government about how that impact will be managed."

