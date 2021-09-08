New London woman, 34, charged Wednesday with 2020 fatal hit and run

New London police made an arrest Wednesday in connection to a 2020 fatal hit and run.

The fatal hit and run occurred around 6 p.m., on Nov. 16, near Broad Street and Channing Street. Police responded to the area after receiving multiple 911 reports.

Upon arrival, first responders found an injured man who soon succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the accident.

After what police described as a “lengthy investigation,” they obtained an arrest warrant for Tiesha Clark, 34, of New London, in connection to the hit and run.

Clark was charged with misconduct with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, operating under suspension and traveling fast. Clark turned herself into law enforcement Wednesday morning.

She’s held on $100,000 bond.

Jessika Harkay can be reached at jharkay@courant.com.