New London woman arrested after stabbing

May 1—NORWALK — A New London woman has been charged with felonious assault after a stabbing in Norwalk Sunday night.

At about 11:08 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to 79 Parsons St. Apt. A. The caller stated an individual had been stabbed and the alleged assailant had fled the scene, police said.

The 25-year-old victim, also of New London, was transported by North Central EMS to the Fisher-Tutus Medical Center, and later underwent surgery for multiple lacerations to an arm, abdomen, chest and back, police said, adding the victim is expected to make a full recovery.

The alleged assailant was identified as Kaitlynn G. Denson, 20, of New London. She was located in Perkins Township by the Erie County Sheriff's Office after a "be on the lookout" was issued for her and the vehicle she was driving.

She was taken into custody following a traffic stop and turned over to the Norwalk Police Department. She was later transported to the Huron County Jail on one count of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree.