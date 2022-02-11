New London woman charged with conspiring to distribute at least 5 kilograms of cocaine

Feb. 11—A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging a New London woman with conspiring to distribute, and possession with intent to distribute, at least 5 kilograms — about 11 pounds — of cocaine, the office of U.S. Attorney Leonard C. Boyle announced Thursday.

Griselle Ortiz Archilla, 31, appeared via videoconference before a judge Thursday and is released on a $100,000 bond, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release. The charge against her carries a maximum term of life imprisonment.

Last April, two federal agencies began investigating a cocaine trafficking operation headed by Carlos Antonio Crespo-Febus, 40, of New London. The U.S. attorney's office said he coordinated shipments of cocaine from post offices in Puerto Rico to "drop addresses" in New London County, where Ortiz Archilla and Steven Collazo, 30, of Groton, picked up the parcels and delivered them to Crespo-Febus.

Investigators allegedly intercepted and seized more than 12 kilograms — more than 26 pounds — of cocaine mailed from Puerto Rico to Connecticut.

Crespo-Febus and Collazo were first charged by indictment in September. Crespo-Febus is detained, and Collazo was released to home detention on a $100,000 bond.

The U.S. attorney's office said Ortiz Archilla recruited others into the conspiracy.

Boyle stressed in the news release that indictments aren't evidence of guilt, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service's Narcotics and Bulk Cash Trafficking Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration are investigating, with help from the New London and Town of Groton police departments. Assistant U.S. Attorney Konstantin Lantsman is prosecuting the case.

