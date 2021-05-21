New London woman, charged with killing her child, to stand trial

May 20—A New London woman charged with strangling her 4-year-old son to death in New London earlier this year has been found competent to stand trial. A judge on Thursday scheduled her case for a pretrial hearing in July.

Tiffany Farrauto, 33, was committed in March to a 60-day mental health care hold at the Whiting Forensic Hospital in Middletown. Judge Hillary B. Strackbein had ruled that she was not competent for trial after hearing testimony from a state social worker and recommendations from Farrauto's attorney, Aimee Mahon.

Strackbein on Wednesday found that Farrauto is now competent to stand trial.

Farrauto was brought in from the mental health care facility and appeared in court in person on Wednesday. The judge reinstated a $2 million bond and Farrauto was sent back to York Correctional Institution, where she was held before being committed to Whiting.

Farrauto has been in custody since March 7, when police responded to the parking lot outside her 242 Nautilus Drive apartment in New London.

Police responded to reports of a woman screaming obscenities and swinging a baseball bat at a red SUV. When officers arrived, Farrauto allegedly told them that she strangled her son and fed him CBD gummy bears.

Farrauto allegedly told officers "you can take me away now" and "because my son is already dead in the house."

Her son, identified as David Jasmin, was found dead in their home with lacerations and abrasions across his chest and marks on his neck, according to an unsealed arrest warrant.

Farrauto also allegedly told police that she killed her son to get revenge on her mother and that she was "excited" that she killed him.

Farrauto was a single mother to the boy and the two lived alone in the apartment where he died. According to her mother and friends who attended a candlelight vigil for Jasmin in March, Farrauto did not have a history of diagnosed mental illness but did have a history of trauma and intense mood swings.

The Connecticut Department of Children and Families said Farrauto had recently asked for help and reported that she thought someone had hurt her son. They previously had assisted the family for issues related to substance abuse.

A Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services social worker who testified in March that Farrauto was not competent to stand trial at the time said Farrauto had "residual psychiatric symptoms," including a disorganized thought process and high levels of emotionality that would impact her ability to learn and retain new information and that she was highly suggestible.

Judge Strackbein said that Farrauto on Wednesday was deemed competent and waived her right to a probable cause hearing. She is scheduled to appear virtually for a pretrial hearing at 10:30 a.m. July 7 at New London Superior Court.

