New London woman to get four years prison for setting fire in ex-boyfriend's Groton home

Oct. 17—A former New London woman pleaded guilty on Monday to setting a fire at her former boyfriend's Groton home in 2020.

Felicia M. Strong, 31, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree arson and third-degree burglary during her appearance in New London Superior Court. Strong accepted an offer by state prosecutors to settle two pending criminal cases and serve four years in prison followed by six years of special parole.

Strong is accused of setting an Aug. 15, 2020 fire in the basement of a home rented by her former boyfriend at 68 Groton Long Point Road. No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Strong claimed in a statement to the court that she committed the crime in a "fit of passion," and was high on angel dust and cocaine at the time. She also claims she suffers from Battered Woman Syndrome because of abuse by her former boyfriend. Strong said she has since sought drug rehabilitation treatment.

Strong is due for sentencing on Jan. 4, 2023.