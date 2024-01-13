New London youth stabbing not a 'random act'

Jan. 13—NEW LONDON — A Friday night stabbing left one youth with non-life threatening injuries.

New London police said officers responded to the area of Bulkeley Place and Huntington Street after being alerted to a disturbance around 9:42 p.m. They found the juvenile male victim with multiple stab wounds in what was determined "to not be a random act," according to police.

Police encourage anyone with information about the incident to contact detectives at (860) 447-1481. Anonymous information can be submitted by texting NLPDTips plus the information to Tip411(847411).